FLEX-Slab from Crafti Comics Promises Physical & Digital Preservation for Collectibles
The new FLEX-Slab offers collectors a museum-quality, customizable solution for protecting and displaying prized possessions while integrating digital content.
With the FLEX-Slab, we're empowering collectors to take control of protecting their grails while blending the physical and digital aspects of collecting.”MOORPARK, CA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafti Comics, an emerging startup in the collectibles industry, recently announced the launch of their FLEX-Slab, a new self-slabbing system designed to transform how we protect, display, and appreciate our collections. This alternative to traditional grading offers a museum-quality, customizable solution for comic books, magazines, art prints, and memorabilia.
— Dan Moyer, Co-Founder, Crafti Comics
The new FLEX-Slab is designed to meet the unique needs of today's collectors. Available for Golden-Modern Age comic books, art prints, magazines, and even Treasury Editions, the FLEX-Slab's laser-cut construction and 99% UV-protection ensure proper preservation. Collectors can personalize their slabs with customizable colors and depth options. It's wall-mountable but also includes an EZL stand for collectors who opt for tabletop displays.
Perhaps the most innovative feature of the FLEX-Slab is the integration of NFC-enabled Crafti Curator tags. This technology allows collectors to link online content such as convention footage, signing photos, and detailed item history with a simple smartphone scan, bridging the gap between physical collectibles and digital experiences.
Dan Moyer, Co-Founder of Crafti Comics, said, "Collectors are always hiding their treasures away in boxes. The FLEX-Slab allows people to showcase the things they love in a way that protects them while preserving the memories behind them, too."
The launch of the FLEX-Slab aligns with a growing trend of adults investing in toys and collectibles. According to a recent report by market research firm Circana, adults spent $1.5 billion on collectibles from January through April 2024. The report revealed that 43% of adults purchased for themselves, citing personal fun, socialization, and collecting as primary motivations.
"People collect all sorts of things, " Moyer noted. "We get requests for options for screenplays, DVDs, sketch cards, etc. People want a more sophisticated way of protecting their investments while showcasing them beautifully."
Third-party grading has dominated the collectibles industry for the past two decades. However, a growing number of collectors now seek a more direct, decentralized process. This shift comes in response to mounting frustrations within collector communities regarding traditional grading services. Issues such as inconsistent pricing, extended turnaround times, lack of transparency, and the risk of mishandling valuable items have left many collectors searching for alternatives.
Moyer elaborates on this point: "We've heard from a lot of collectors who are just tired of the whole grading process. The future of collectible preservation isn't about consolidating power and authority in the hands of a few big companies. It's about empowering collectors with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions about their own collections."
He continues, "Today's technology has changed how collectors can authenticate and assess the condition of their items. High-definition cameras on smartphones help us determine the condition of something. Social media groups provide us with platforms for crowdsourcing advice from fellow collectors. We no longer need to rely on a subjective grade from a stranger to determine if something has value or not. We can make that decision for ourselves. Because everyone values their collection differently, and for different reasons."
The FLEX-Slab represents a significant step towards a more accessible, transparent, and personalized approach to collectible preservation. Get started by designing online at CraftiComics.com and learn how this innovative system celebrates the uniqueness of every collection.
"At Crafti Comics, we're for the democratization of collecting," Moyer explains. "Whether it's comic books, art prints or vintage magazines, we want collectors to be able to self-slab and celebrate their collections their way."
About Crafti Comics
Founded in 2020, Crafti Comics designs solutions that help collectors showcase their most prized possessions. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Crafti Comics offers a range of products, from display cases to clear comic backings. The company is headquartered in Moorpark, CA, and ships worldwide.
DANIEL MOYER
Crafti Comics
info@crafticomics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
FLEX-Slab, The Ultimate Comic Book Slab and Case!