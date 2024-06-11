Kids Struggling with Hyperhidrosis as More Parents Notice Excessive Sweat During Summer Break
Parents seek help for kids' excessive sweating this summer. Hyperhidrosis affects millions, impacting self-esteem and mental health. RA Fischer Co. offers help.
A lot of patients are between 12-16 years old. With proper treatment, they can overcome hyperhidrosis and pursue their dreams without their symptoms holding them back.”MOORPARK, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer temperatures rise, many parents are noticing excessive sweating in their children that goes beyond typical warm weather perspiration. While some sweat is normal, constantly dripping hands, feet, and underarms could be a sign of hyperhidrosis, a medical condition causing excessive sweating. This condition affects millions of children and can take a toll on self-esteem, mental health, and future aspirations.
RA Fischer Co., a trusted name in hyperhidrosis treatment for over 75 years, offers proven solutions and resources to help families manage excessive sweating.
"We see a spike in calls from concerned parents and pediatricians during the summer months," said Lisa Reynoso, Sr. Treatment Specialist at RA Fischer.
"They're looking for ways to help children struggling with hyperhidrosis with safe, effective iontophoresis treatments that can be done at home."
Hyperhidrosis may sound like a minor issue, but its impacts can often lead to social anxiety, depression, and avoiding certain careers or activities. The condition affects around 5% of the population, according to the International Hyperhidrosis Society, with many cases starting in pre-teens and teens.
The most common forms of hyperhidrosis include excessive sweating of the hands (palmar), feet (plantar), and underarms (axillary). Many sufferers are initially misdiagnosed with anxiety disorders or other conditions before the root cause is identified.
"Open conversations are important for children coping with hyperhidrosis," Reynoso said. "Understanding they're not alone provides reassurance, as a lot of patients are between 12-16 years old. With proper treatment, they can overcome hyperhidrosis and pursue their dreams without their symptoms holding them back."
RA Fischer Co.'s non-invasive iontophoresis device The Fischer uses a mild electrical current to deliver the natural minerals found in tap water – like calcium, magnesium, and potassium – into the sweat pores, providing dryness for weeks at a time. The Fischer device is FDA-cleared and is covered by several major insurance companies.
If you suspect your child has hyperhidrosis, speak with one of RA Fischer’s Treatment Specialists at 1-800-525-3467 or consult their pediatrician. A prescription is required to order. Telehealth options are also available.
About RA Fischer Co.
A trusted name in iontophoresis since 1946, RA Fischer Co. provides high-quality iontophoresis devices and resources for managing hyperhidrosis. Learn more at www.rafischer.com.
