Infocepts Launches Podcast Series to Empower Businesses with Data and AI Insights

The Infocepts podcast series debuts with three thought-provoking episodes, exploring critical topics in data analytics and AI.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocepts, a global leader in Data Analytics and AI solutions , proudly announces the debut of its podcast series, The Intelligent Leader , addressing key challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving intersection of business with the data and AI ecosystem. With this series, Infocepts aims to deliver actionable insights to help businesses of all types in navigating complex technology landscapes and drive better decisions.The Infocepts podcast series provides expert perspectives on topics ranging from data-driven decision-making to the ethical implications of AI and how various industries may be impacted. Each episode is designed to educate and inspire listeners, offering practical, workable advice from industry thought leaders and practitioners.Currently, available episodes include:Episode 1: Navigating Financial Risk with Data and AIThrough practical examples and actionable insights, Pete Cherecwich, COO at Northern Trust, shares how Northern Trust is leveraging AI for smart risk management and decision-making processes to drive efficiency and accuracy in data analytics for the financial sector.Episode 2: The New Era of Healthcare: AI, Data, and Consumer EmpowermentFady Boctor, President of Petro Pharmaceuticals, discusses how data empowers consumers through self-service platforms and emphasizes the importance of a balanced approach to data analytics in healthcare , combining technological innovation with human oversight. Fady also discusses how FDA-friendly regulations can further drive patient engagement.Episode 3: How Starbucks Approaches AIMegan Brown, Director of the Global Center of Excellence for Advanced Analytics and Data Science at Starbucks, helps listeners discover the essentials of constructing a resilient, scalable, and future-ready data ecosystem in the food & beverage retail sector.“As businesses navigate the fast-changing digital landscape, the right Data & AI strategies can be the difference between staying ahead or falling behind,” said Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder of Infocepts. “With this podcast, we aim to bring clarity to complex challenges, sharing real-world insights that help leaders make informed decisions and drive meaningful impact.”The Infocepts podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Visit https://www.infocepts.ai/podcasts/ to explore the episodes and subscribe for updates.About InfoceptsInfocepts is a global provider of Data & AI solutions, enabling organizations to effectively leverage data, AI, generative AI, and analytics to drive business outcomes. With over 20 years of experience, Infocepts partners with enterprises across industries to facilitate data-driven decision-making.

