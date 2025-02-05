eufy Announces Launch of its First Two Robot Lawn Mower Models, Bringing Automation to Lawn Care Worldwide

eufy Built with Care Logo

The E15 and E18 Robot Lawn Mowers are available today for pre-sale to eufy app users with full retail availability beginning in April

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, Anker Innovations' leading robotic appliance and home security brand, is gearing up for the spring season with the launch of its two brand new robot lawn mower models - the eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 & E18. Starting today, current eufy users in North America will enjoy exclusive pre-sale access through the eufy app, offering them an early opportunity to experience this innovative solution for effortless lawn care. Pre-sale orders can be placed on the Eufy app for current eufy users from today through February 28.Eufy's robotic lawn mowers will officially launch for full retail sale in April on eufy.com and Amazon.Eufy is a trusted name in over eight million households worldwide, simplifying daily tasks through innovative smart home products – from robot vacuums and mopping systems that keep floors spotless to advanced security solutions that ensure family safety. With its new robotic lawnmowers, eufy is expanding its leadership in robotics and home automation."At eufy, we’ve always been committed to simplifying life through innovative, smart solutions. With our entry into the robotic lawnmower market, we’re bringing the same level of convenience, customer service, and reliability that customers have come to expect from us," said Frank Zhu, General Manager at eufy. "This launch marks an exciting new chapter as we empower homeowners to maintain beautiful lawns effortlessly, freeing up more time to focus on what matters most."eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 & E18 Product Features:• eufy V-FSD 1.0 technology - the E15 and E18 utilize Vision Full-Self Driving (FSD) to spot and avoid obstacles. Both models can accurately identify lawn edges, obstacles, and paths.• No Wire, No RTK, No signal issue - eufy's V-FSD ensures a simple setup process. Simply unbox, connect to WiFi, place in the the yard, and watch the Robot Lawn Mower automatically map the yard. Users can seamlessly manage multiple grass-cutting areas, including front and back yards.• Easy lawn maintenance - Achieve uniform cutting lines with intelligent parallel mowing. The Robot Lawn Mowers' smart coverage detection system ensures all areas are cut, eliminating the need for manual edge trimming.• Safe and Secure with GPS+4G - Both models are equipped with a pet-friendly design that recognizes and avoids animals. The Robot Lawn Mowers include an anti-theft system, GPS+4G transmission, and remote visual camera for added peace of mind.E15 vs. E18Both with a sleek, upscale design, the eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 can cover a space of 800m² (~8,600 sq. ft.), while the E18 covers 1200m² (~12,900 sq. ft). Both models tackle the lawn with a maximum slope of 40% (18°).Availability and PricingLaunching for public sale in April, the eufy Auto Robot Lawn Mower E15 will retail for $1,499 with the E18 model retailing for $1,799 at Eufy.com and Amazon. Pre-sale customers who order through the eufy app can enjoy a discount of $250 off either model. Delivery of pre-sale orders is expected in early March.# # #About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.

