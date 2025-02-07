Woven Singapore Has Completed HubSpot’s Requirements for Content Experience Accreditation

Achieving this accreditation is a validation of our expertise to help our customers achieve success with a powerful growth platform like HubSpot, and a commitment to our craft.” — Danny Murong, Woven’s Managing Director and Principal Consultant

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore – Today, Woven Singapore announced that it has completed the rigorous requirements for HubSpot’s Content Experience Accreditation. HubSpot, a leading customer platform for scaling businesses, uses Accreditations to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers.

Woven is a Singapore-based technology consulting company that is specialised in the solutioning and implementation of CRM and Business Automation in the critical growth areas of Sales, Marketing, Services and Operations for businesses. Woven is a Diamond-tiered HubSpot Solutions Partner that was also awarded the CRM Implementation Accreditation by HubSpot.

Angela O'Dowd, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot said, “Woven Singapore has had an incredible impact on their customers’ success. As a top partner in HubSpot’s partner community and through their unique solutioning approach and wealth of experience implementing the HubSpot platform, they play an important role towards our goal of helping millions of organizations grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I’m thrilled to congratulate Woven on this incredible achievement.”

HubSpot accreditations are for solutions partner organizations that support the success of HubSpot customers at the highest levels of quality, service, and strategic insight.

Organizations must demonstrate that they have the expertise, capacity, and practical experience needed to serve customers with complex technical and business needs.

“Achieving this accreditation is a validation of our expertise to help our customers achieve success with a powerful growth platform like HubSpot, and a commitment to our craft,” said Danny Murong, Woven’s Managing Director and Principal Consultant. “Our team is excited to receive this recognition and will continue to keep ourselves abreast with the latest capabilities from HubSpot to weave technology and business growth for our customers.”



About Woven Singapore:

At Woven, we help clients address organizational challenges across marketing, sales, customer service, operations, and data. Leveraging the power of HubSpot Customer Platform, we consult and provide tailored solutions with custom Hubspot integrations to consolidate data into a single source of truth. Our approach automates business processes and leverages AI to enhance productivity, enabling brands to improve customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive growth.

