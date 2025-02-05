HAZARD Premieres in LA This Friday – Gritty Film Starring Sosie Bacon and Alex Roe Tackles America’s Opioid Crisis

Hazard directed by Eddie Mensore Still from the Movie starring Alex Roe and Sosie Bacon Still from the movie

~HAZARD Opens at Laemmle Cinemas in Glendale, CA - February 7th~

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a small Appalachian town is torn apart by addiction, and the fight for survival blurs the lines between right and wrong? That’s the question at the heart of HAZARD , the gripping new thriller making its West Coast debut at Laemmle Cinemas in Glendale, CA, this Friday, February 7th.HAZARD shines an unflinching spotlight on the opioid crisis devastating American communities, putting faces and stories to the staggering statistics.Directed and written by visionary filmmaker Eddie Mensore, HAZARD offers more than just entertainment—it’s a stark wake-up call. After a string of successful screenings in Appalachia, where the story takes place, the film is now bringing its visceral impact to Los Angeles audiences.British actor Alex Roe (Forever My Girl, Billy The Kid, Hot Summer Nights) stars as a desperate small-time drug dealer navigating a town consumed by addiction, including his own. His former high school friend, played by Dave Davis (The Walking Dead, Logan, The Vigil), is now a relentless law enforcement officer fighting to choke off the deadly narcotics supply. Their battle becomes a microcosm of the larger war America is waging against the opioid epidemic.HAZARD’s powerhouse cast also includes Sosie Bacon (SMILE), daughter of Hollywood legends Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Steven Ogg (Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, Grand Theft Auto), and Kevin Sizemore (MINE 9, The Staircase, NCIS). The film doesn’t hold back, earning its R rating for brutal depictions of drug abuse, strong language, and intense emotional themes.Exclusive Premiere ExperienceAttendees at the Glendale screenings will have a rare opportunity to engage directly with the filmmaker and cast. Director Eddie Mensore and actors Alex Roe and Kevin Sizemore will host an unfiltered Q&A session after the screening, offering behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the film in an area wracked by the opioid epidemic, how filmmakers utilized real-life recovering addicts to assist with the production of the movie and a deep dive into the real-life opioid crisis that inspired it. Fans can also meet the stars and snap photos at this exclusive event.Tickets and Media AccessTickets for the Glendale premiere are available now at https://www.laemmle.com/film/hazard-0 . Laemmle Cinemas is located at 207 N. Maryland Ave. Glendale CA. For interview requests with the director or cast, media screener links or for more information, please contact

Official Trailer of HAZARD

