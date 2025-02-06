$14,000 in Scholarships Awarded for CACFP Professional Development

Congratulations to our NCNC25 Scholarship Recipients!

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet Ashley Gladden from Syracuse, New York; Leeah Parks from Bristol, Virginia; and Rebekah Dawson from Theodore, Alabama. What do they have in common? They will be attending the National Child Nutrition Conference in Dallas this April as one of thirteen scholarship recipients. These recipients will join over 2,000 members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training. Attendees will choose from over 140 workshops and training programs, network with colleagues from across the country, and be able to visit with more than 55 exhibitors to learn about products to assist their work in CACFP.For 39 years, the National CACFP Association has offered this conference as an unparalleled training and networking opportunity specific to the child nutrition community. Showing a strong dedication to continual improvement through professional development, NCA is honored to welcome the following CACFP Participants and Scholarship Recipients: Rebekah Dawson, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Theodore, Alabama; Ashley Gladden, Child Care Solutions, Syracuse, New York; Alisa Hague, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe Children's House of Learning, Port Angeles, Washington; Anette Martinez, St. Mary's Food Bank, Scottsdale, Arizona; Amanda Overton, O2B Early Education, Inc, Gainesville, Florida; Leeah Parks, Bristol Virginia Public Schools, Bristol, Virginia; Stephanie Rhenlund, GOCAA Head Start, Ironwood, Michigan; Christopher Rogers, Woodbridge School District, Bridgeville, Delaware; Tammy Rowland-James, Northwest Arkansas Family Child Care Association, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Lori Smith, Center for Human Services, Sedalia, Missouri; Lauren Tiggeman, AGE of Central Texas, Austin, Texas; Evelyn Vargas, The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Inc., Pasadena, Texas; Tamara Wheaton, Sieda Community Action, Ottumwa, Texas.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

