INTROXPERT Lights Up Times Square with Tribute to Global Creative Visionaries

The premier creative top expert network honors top innovators while competing in Entrepreneur of Impact with Daymond John’s initiative

INTROXPERT continues amplifying the voices of creatives who shape culture worldwide. Times Square—one of the most iconic creative hubs on the planet—is the perfect place to celebrate their impact.” — Rachel Vancelette, Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTROXPERT, the premiere global network for creative industries, is set to make history with a groundbreaking anamorphic 3D digital experience and tribute in Times Square on February 8, 2025. This immersive billboard experience will honor influential figures in art, music, fashion, entertainment. wellness and cultural innovation, solidifying INTROXPERT’s role in shaping the future of the creative economy. A Monumental Times Square Celebration on 1560 Broadway between 46th and 47th Street will come alive with a stunning honorary display spanning 55 feet in width by 31 feet in height. The showcase will highlight global pioneers who have pushed the boundaries of creativity, featuring an evolving display rotating twice an hour throughout the day.

Several IX honorees and esteemed members of the creative industries will gather in Times Square to witness this historic moment, transforming one of the world’s most iconic locations into a stage for creative excellence.



Among the visionaries being honored are:

Grimanesa Amoros (Contemporary Artist, USA)

Michael Angelo (Artist & Founder, Wonderland Salon, USA)

Christopher Eamon (Curator/Chef/Entrepreneur)

Renee Edelman (Media and Communications)

Lesley Frowick (Founder of Halston Archive/With Love Halston)

Cheri Keeler (Holistic Wellness Specialist, USA)

Omar Lopez-Chahoud (Artistic Director, USA)

Seamus Mullen (Culinary Arts/Author)

Payal Parekh (Yoga/Art Curator/Wellness, USA)

Jeff Rogers (Founder/Entrepreneur/Music/Film)

Xen Sams (Entertainment Radio Show Host, IHeart Radio, USA)

Gia Ventola (Fashion Designer, USA)

Rossella Vasta (Contemporary Artist, Italy)

Billy Zane (Actor/Artist, USA)

For the full list of honorees visit the billboard on February 8th or contact us directly.

Join our IXMedia party for a meet and greet of IX Experts in person. Limited space available at Marriot Marquis Times Square to view this stunning billboard from the balcony.

INTROXPERT is transforming the way creative professionals connect, offering direct access to industry leaders through:

Personalized Video Requests – Users can submit up to three questions and receive tailored video responses from IX Experts for $25, with many donating proceeds to charity. 1:1 IX Video Calls – A streamlined booking system connects members with top creative professionals worldwide. Request a Personalize Video continuing the mission to connect minds globally. Expanded IX Expert Catalog – Featuring industry leaders who are shaping the creative landscape and supporting impactful initiatives.

INTROXPERT Founder Advances in Entrepreneur of Impact with Daymond John’s initiative: In addition to Times Square celebration, INTROXPERT's founder Rachel Vancelette has been recognized in the Top 15 in the Entrepreneur of Impact Competition, an initiative spotlighting businesses that drive innovation and social good. The competition which seeks to elevate mission-driven entrepreneurs, has gained the backing of renowned business leader and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John. To reach the next phase, INTROXPERT is calling on public support and donation support of GENYOUth whose mission is to nourish children by helping schools remove barriers to school breakfast and with greater access to nutrition. A free Hero Vote on Facebook by 7 pm EST Feb 6th will help push INTROXPERT forward—bringing more opportunities to creatives worldwide. EVERY VOTE COUNTS! VOTE HERE: https://entrepreneurofimpact.org/2025/rachel-vancelette

“This recognition validates the work we’re doing to support global creatives,” said Vancelette. “With the public’s support, INTROXPERT can continue to expand and bring even greater resources to artists, designers, and innovators.”

From ART X PUZZLES to INTROXPERT: INTROXPERT was born from the success of ART X PUZZLES, a pandemic-era initiative that turned contemporary art into collectible puzzles supporting First Responders. The project raised funds for organizations like First Responders Children’s Foundation, Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, and The Ali Forney Center, and supported over 180 artists and 30 curators which closed in 2023. Building on this foundation, INTROXPERT now serves as a global platform that connects over 200 creative professionals, fosters collaboration, and creates earning opportunities in the creative economy.

How to Support INTROXPERT

✅ Join us in Times Square on February 8!

✅ Vote for free before February 7 at [LINK] to help INTROXPERT advance in the Entrepreneur of Impact Competition.

✅ Follow @introxpert9 on Instagram for updates.

✅ Book or Request an IX Session or Personalized Video Today!

INTROXPERT wanted to thank our partners at Times Square New York City for this important tribute to global creatives worldwide. This launch signifies a pivotal moment for INTROXPERT, reinforcing its mission to foster collaboration, visibility, and opportunities for creative professionals worldwide.

