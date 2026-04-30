Micheline Klagsbrun Selected for LOOK UP Venice with debut of Major Retrospective Snap Collective Publication

JOURNEY by Micheline Klagsbrun published by Snap Collective Pathway of Reflection 2020, Resin, found objects, ink + paper. Micheline Klagsbrun in Art Studio

LOOK UP presented by the European Cultural Centre arrives from Times Square New York to be part of Personal Structures: Confluences exhibition at Palazzo Mora

The transparency of her artwork immediately recalls Venice’s historic relationship to glass and light, in fragility, luminosity and ability to hold history & transformation within a single form.” — Curator Rachel D. Vancelette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multidisciplinary artist Micheline Klagsbrun has been selected for LOOK UP Venice, presented by the European Cultural Centre as part of Personal Structures: Confluences, held during the 61st Edition of the La Biennale di Venezia. Following its debut across the screens of Times Square New York in November 2025, LOOK UP continues to travel globally to international institutions and venues. www.lookuptimesquare.com (May 9th – November 22nd, 2026)

LOOK UP expands now to Venice, Italy with an art exhibition presented in the beautiful historic Palazzo Mora. The LOOK UP exhibition will present a multi-sensory experience of international contemporary art and personal voices holding over 60+ international voices answering the question "What does Look Up mean to you?" The official press conference is planned for May 7th, with a formal official inauguration and welcoming brunch at Marinaressa Gardens. For more information on participants and sponsors: https://personalstructures.com/participants/look-up-time-square/

Klagsbrun’s featured artwork, "Pathway of Reflection" (2026), selected by curator Rachel D. Vancelette exemplifies the artist's ongoing exploration of transformation, migration and the human condition. The piece is composed of resin, found objects, ink and paper, forming a translucent, extended sculptural installation. Suspended between material presence and immaterial light, the work reflects her signature engagement with memory, and movement allowing viewers to LOOK UP in the exhibition. While inside the exhibition presentation, visitors will encounter a beautiful window that will illuminate natural light reflected across selected artworks. The experience set as a multidimensional view of the sculpture draped across the Palazzo Mora's historic ceiling. Klagbrun is presented alongside a curated selection of contemporary artists artworks including: Nathan Brujis, Roald Bradstock, Arturo Casanova, Lindsey Nobel, Matt Enger, Karen Bystedt and Rossella Vasta while also included is a series of one-minute films from leading figures in art, fashion, film, and culture. Klagsbrun’s artwork contributes to Personal Structures: Confluence theme, inviting viewers into a contemplative experience of connection and reflection. The exhibition specifically curated with sitting stools for viewers, while curator Rachel D. Vancelette designed it as place to pause, to look inward and take a moment to reflect on LOOKING UP.

Coinciding with this international presentation, Klagsbrun recently announced the release of a major new retrospective publication produced by The SNAP Collective, a German/Danish publisher known for its finely crafted art books. This 192-page, coffee-table volume features nearly 200 images and offers a poetic and immersive exploration of the evolution of her work. Inspired by the “seamless song” of Ovid and his Metamorphoses, Klagsbrun’s early paintings investigate the fluid boundaries between animate and inanimate, human and natural, earthly and mythological realms. Reimagined narratives of passion, punishment, desire, and despair gradually dissolve into abstraction, where transformation itself becomes the central theme. The special limited edition immediately sold out to audiences in March 2026. Snap Collective has announced a renewed special availability of this publication coming in Fall 2026, while ongoing book-signing events are planned in multiple locations in the US and Europe.

Klagbrun's artwork evolves into luminous, fluid compositions in which narrative gives way to color, light, and motion. This progression ultimately extends beyond the two-dimensional surface into sculptural forms weightless, translucent vessels that inhabit space. These works evoke both perilous physical journeys and inner spiritual passages, reflecting the resilience of migrants and refugees while also addressing universal questions of identity and belonging.

Klagsbrun’s practice further incorporates personal artifacts, documents, and symbolic objects that anchor individual memory within broader historical and cultural narratives. With art studios in both Telluride Colorado and Washington DC, the artist continues to show both nationally and internationally. The result is a body of work that is both intimate and expansive, bridging personal experience with collective history. The publication includes contributions from leading scholars and curators, including Dorothy Kosinski (Director Emerita, The Phillips Collection), Norman Kleeblatt (former Chief Curator, The Jewish Museum, New York), and Aneta Georgievska-Shine (Professor of Art History, University of Maryland; Smithsonian Institution). Snap Collective | https://shop.snap-collective.com/collections/published-titles/products/journey-by-micheline-klagsbrun . With the artist's participation in LOOK UP Venice, the release of this landmark publication, and her forthcoming exhibition in Telluride, Colorado, Micheline Klagsbrun continues to shape a compelling and resonant dialogue around transformation, memory, and the shared human experience.

About LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE: LOOK UP Times Square to Venice is an international exhibition initiative invited by the European Cultural Centre as part of Personal Structures: Confluences exhibition, held during the 61st Edition of the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. The LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE movement extends across digital and physical platforms, including over 60 + creative industry particpants from around the globe looking to the narrative of "what look up means to them." (Exhibition is open to public on May 9th – November 22, 2026) located in Venice at Palazzo Mora. More information is available at: http://www.lookuptimesquare.com and https://personalstructures.com/participants/look-up-time-square/

Klagbsrun's sponsor for LOOK UP VENICE is Addision/Ripley Fine Art, who is among a selection of important and recogized global sponsors including Dance Parade, Tentute Bianchino among others. Each who generously contributed to carrying forward the LOOK UP Times Square mission to global audiences in Venice. The Venice Biennale, one of the world’s most prestigious and historically significant international art exhibitions dating back to 1895, continues to rely on vital sponsorship support to sustain its global platform for contemporary artistic innovation and cultural exchange among the projects such as the European Cultural Centre's with important historic venues such as Palazzo Mora and Palazzo Bembo. https://www.labiennale.org/en/noticeboard/402 | https://www.labiennale.org/en/noticeboard/495

About Micheline Klagsbrun: Klagsbrun is a multidisciplinary artist working across painting, sculpture, and installation. Her work explores transformation, mythology, migration and memory, creating immersive environments that bridge the personal and the universal. In addition, Klagsbrun will present a solo exhibition at Fringe Gallery in Telluride CO (June 4th – June 28th, 2026) https://fringegallery.com. This exhibition will highlight key works from her recent practice, offering audiences an opportunity to experience firsthand the material and conceptual depth of her evolving artistic language.



For more information:

Micheline Klagsbrun Studio | www.michelineklagsbrun.com

Micheline Klagsbrun Artlogic Private Viewing Room | https://privateviews.artlogic.net/2/334ecc5099fcf8c83f85b9/

Vancelette Global Art Acquisitions, Curator Rachel D. Vancelette| https://www.vancelette.com/pages/micheline-klagsbrun

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