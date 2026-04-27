LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO VENICE ANNOUNCES GLOBAL EXPANSION DURING 61st ANNUAL VENICE BIENNALE DI VENEZIA AT PALAZZO MORA

LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO LOOK UP VENICE The Perfect World Foundation & LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE LOOK UP CONTEMPORARY ARTIST SELECTION

LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE arrives to Venice + The Perfect World Foundation, Sweden honoring Sabastian Vettel bringing voices of what LOOK UP means to the world

Let us look "in"ward and become the spire for our world "IN"SPIRE and LOOK UP... stated Vancelette during LOOK UP Times Square speech at The Perfect World Foundation Gala honoring Sabastian Vettel.” — Rachel D. Vancelette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International curator and cultural innovator Rachel D. Vancelette and LOOK UP TIMES Square were selected and invited by the European Cultural Centre to present global creative voices during the 61st International La Biennale di Venice. A global collective of artists, visionaries and cultural leaders come together to explore connection, awareness and shared humanity through art, technology and storytelling. What does look up mean to you?

LOOK UP TIME SQUARE announces LOOK UP VENICE. Following its debut across the iconic screens of Times Square, LOOK UP expands as part of Personal Structures: Confluences exhibition. With a special window in Palazzo Mora exhibition room, LOOK UP VENICE bridges continents and creative disciplines. LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO VENICE transforms Palazzo Mora into a living archive of global voices and a space for contemplation and creativity. The art exhibition features curated contemporary artworks alongside a series of one-minute films responding to the question: “What does LOOK UP mean to you?” Contributions come from leading global creative figures across art, fashion, film and culture presented through a dynamic multi-screen installation, alongside artworks by nine contemporary artists. This next chapter invites viewers to pause, reflect and reconnect with themselves, with one another and with the world around them.

FINAL PARTICIPANTS FOR LOOK UP TIME SQUARE TO VENICE INCLUDE:

Alessandro Belgiojoso

Andy Gotts, MBE, Sir John Hurt (1940-2017)

Angela Nikolau

Arturo Casanova*

Ash Ruiz

Barbara Rose (1936-2020)

Charlotte Rose

Charlotte Stone

Consequence of Energy

David Anasagasti / Ahol Sniffs Glue

David Mignon

David Schoenwetter / INViDA

Deborah Yasinsky

Diane Detalle

Donna Kessinger

Gordana Biernat

Greg Miller / Dance Parade NYC

Grimanesa Amorós

Helene Beck

Jacqulyn Buglisi / Buglisi Dance Theatre

Jeff Rogers

John Friia

Juan Garaizabal

Karen Bystedt x Shepard Fairey*

Karin Ebbesson / HouseofAnnaLisa

Kora Mancini

Kiley Ames

Kreëmart

Laura Geller

Lindsey Nobel*

Martin Smith / Wanderobe

Matt Enger*

Max Tucci

Michael Angelo

Michel Haddi

Mie Iwatsuki

Nathan Brujis*

Nick Bagatelos

Nikki Haskell

Panni Malekzadeh

Patty Horing

Payal Parekh / Payal Arts

Rachel Vancelette

Ray Fearon

Ray Smith

Robert Dupont

Roald Bradstock*

Rossella Vasta*

Shura Skaya

Snap Collective

Stanley Casselman

Taye Yun

Tenute Bianchino

The Perfect World Foundation

Tiffany Hott

Veronika Georgieva

Wendy Benge

Whitney Marchelle Jackson

Yanze Xiong / MIAOHUA 妙華

Zdravko Toic

+ more!

Contemporary Artists with * will be presenting visual physical artwork and a premiere global video presentation alongside 60+ voices.

Special thanks to sponsors: Tenute Bianchino; Times Square Alliance; Diana Oehrli; Doug Bradbury; Nick Bagatelos; INTROXPERT; YOURHOMETV | In the Pursuit of Art X Fashion X Technology TV Series; Addison/Ripley Fine Art and Dance Parade.

Rachel D. Vancelette, founder of LOOK UP Times Square delivered a compelling address at The Perfect World Foundation’s annual gala honoring four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel. Emphasizing the power of collective action, Vancelette spoke on the importance of every individual voice in advancing a more sustainable and compassionate future, echoing the shared ethos of Vettel and the Foundation. Serving as a U.S. Peace Ambassador for the organization, she brought a striking artistic presence to the evening, wearing a custom Naeem Khan gown inspired by the designer’s history with Andy Warhol and Halston, a homage to creativity as a force for unity. The evening also highlighted the work of Ragnhild and Lars Jacobson, founders who champion urgent environmental and biodiversity challenges as a framework for meaningful global dialogue. TPWF will present a forthcoming video with Biodiversity Match initiative featured in LOOK UP VENICE. https://theperfectworld.com

ABOUT LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO LOOK UP VENICE | LOOK UP is a global creative platform and experiential movement that transforms public space into a living, open-air gallery uniting art, technology and storytelling to inspire reflection, awareness and human connection. Launched across the iconic screens of Times Square in New York City, LOOK UP invited artists, cultural leaders and visionaries from around the world to share one-minute video works responding to a single question: What does LOOK UP mean to you? The result is a powerful, ever-evolving archive of authentic voices bridging disciplines, geographies and perspectives. By merging large-scale digital billboards with personal storytelling, LOOK UP challenges the pace of modern life, encouraging audiences to pause, reflect and reconnect with themselves, with each other and with the world around them. The movement to affect change and inspire humanity to come together with our collective future ideals, causes and creativity. Following its debut in Times Square, LOOK UP continues its international expansion with presentations at major global cultural institutions, arriving now to 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, in collaboration with the European Cultural Centre. www.lookuptimesquare.com #lookuptimesquare #lookuptimesquarevenice

ABOUT CURATOR RACHEL D. VANCELETTE |Rachel D. Vancelette is a curator, art advisor and writer with over two decades of experience working across the global art market. As the founder of Vancelette Global Art Acquisitions (VGAA) she has advised private collectors, institutions and estates on significant art acquisitions, collection strategy and cultural initiatives spanning contemporary art, fashion and technology. Her curatorial approach positions her as a global cultural architect developing new platforms that bring together unified voices across disciplines, geographies and industries. Through projects like LOOK UP, she creates frameworks where art, media and technology intersect, enabling artists, visionaries and cultural leaders to engage in collective storytelling and shared dialogue. Founder of INTROXPERT, a platform built for the global creative economy connecting artists, experts and industry leaders facilitates collaboration, knowledge exchange and new opportunities across creative fields. The work rooted in the belief that culture is a connective force that can bridge communities, expand awareness and shape new ways of engaging with the world. By building both physical and digital ecosystems, Vancelette continues to pioneer platforms amplifying diverse perspectives fostering meaningful global connection. Her career includes senior roles at internationally recognized contemporary galleries, contributions to leading publications including Vogue Italia, Metropolitan Magazine among others. www.vancelette.com @rvancelette #rachelvancelette #vanceletteglobal www.introxpert.com @introxpert9

ABOUT EUROPEAN CULTURAL CENTER The European Cultural Centre (ECC) is an international platform dedicated to fostering dialogue through art, architecture, and culture. https://personalstructures.com/participants/look-up-time-square/ @ecc_italy #EuropeanCulturalCentre #PersonalStructures

LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO THE VENICE BIENNALE

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