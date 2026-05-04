LOOK UP VENICE presents Italians Arturo Casanova, Rossella Vasta, Alessandro Belgiojoso & Italian-American Max Tucci

Italian Participants Alessandro Belgiojoso. Arturo Casanova. Francesco Francia, Max Tucci, Rossella Vasta LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE NEW YORK TO VENICE Rossella Vasta and Arturo Casanova Artwork for LOOK UP Times Square to Venice

European Cultural Centre at Palazzo Mora : A global collective of artists, visionaries,and cultural leaders come together for shared humanity through art,

LOOK UP is not just about seeing…it is about remembering, it is an invitation to reconnect with ourselves, with each other, and with the responsibility we share in shaping the future.” — Rachel D. Vancelette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global creative movement LOOK UP, conceived and curated by Rachel D. Vancelette, continues its international evolution from its monumental debut in Times Square to a featured presentation in Personal Structures: Confluences, organized by the European Cultural Centre as part of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

ITALIAN PARTICIPANTS ANNOUNCED:

Alessandro Belgiojoso | http://www.alessandrobelgiojoso.com

Arturo Casanova | https://www.fonderianolana.com/en/arturo-casanova/

Francesco Francia | www.francescofrancia.com

Max Tucci | https://thedelmonicoway.com

Rossella Vasta |www.rossellavasta.com

Bringing together a dynamic cross-section of global voices, LOOK UP highlights the work and perspectives of leading creatives across disciplines, with a focused dialogue on Italian cultural voices in this presentation. Featured participants include Italian artists Arturo Casanova, Rossella Vasta, and Alessandro Belgiojoso, alongside Italian-American cultural figure Max Tucci. Each of the 60+ participants selected have contributed to the project’s evolving “human archive” through in some cases physical artworks and each with immersive one-minute video reflections. At its core, LOOK UP transforms public and cultural spaces into platforms for awareness, connection, and reflection. Following its large-scale digital presentation across Times Square’s iconic billboards where audiences were invited to consider the question “What does LOOK UP mean to you?” the project now enters a museum presentation context in Venice, bridging public spectacle with institutional dialogue.

Presented at Palazzo Mora, the LOOK UP installation integrates curated artworks with a multi-screen video environment, where each participant’s one-minute contribution becomes part of a larger collective narrative. The result is an immersive experience that invites viewers to pause, reflect, and reconsider their place within a rapidly shifting world where image, voice, and presence converge. Arturo Casanova brings a sculptural and conceptual practice rooted in material transformation and symbolic form, reflecting on the relationship between human history and contemporary identity. Rossella Vasta contributes a painterly language that explores emotional landscapes and the intersection of memory, place, and feminine perspective. Alessandro Belgiojoso engages with visual storytelling through a contemporary photographic lens, merging narrative and image to reflect on cultural evolution. Max Tucci offers a personal perspective grounded in human connection, legacy, and the power of shared experience, bridging Italian heritage with a global contemporary voice.

In parallel with the exhibition, a special photographic collaboration will unfold in Venice with fashion photographer Francesco Francia, who will capture curator Rachel D. Vancelette in a moment that bridges art, fashion, and place. The shoot will take place within the historic Palazzo Mora and Marinaressa Gardnens extending the exhibition into a living, visual narrative. For this moment, Vancelette will wear a custom design by Naeem Khan (https://naeemkhan.com)a luminous green gown adorned with intricate floral detailing, evoking the tonal richness and organic textures of Venice itself. The dress becomes an extension of the exhibition’s visual language, where nature, memory, and materiality converge, mirroring the layered narratives presented within LOOK UP. Set against the historic architecture and garden landscape, the collaboration embodies a dialogue between contemporary expression and timeless beauty. LOOK UP is proud to acknowledge the support of Italian sponsor Tenute Bianchino, a winery rooted in tradition and craftsmanship, dedicated to expressing the richness of the Italian landscape through its wines. Special thanks to Generoso Paolella, CEO of a technology company and longtime advocate for the arts, whose career spans over two decades in communication and marketing across fashion and technology including producing major exhibitions at the Royal Palace of Caserta. Tenute Bianchino https://www.tenutebianchino.it

As part of Personal Structures: Confluences, the exhibition aligns with the European Cultural Centre’s mission to foster dialogue across cultures, disciplines, and perspectives. With an anticipated audience of over 500,000 visitors throughout the Biennale, LOOK UP offers a powerful moment of introspection within one of the world’s most significant cultural gatherings. From the energy of Times Square to the historic halls of Venice, LOOK UP continues to amplify voices that inspire awareness, provoke thought, and ignite meaningful connection on a global scale. www.lookuptimesquare.com

Press Contact: Bailey Myers, LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE | Email:ix.expert.mail@gmail.com | Phone:1-213-267-4272

ABOUT LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO LOOK UP VENICE | LOOK UP is a global creative platform and experiential movement that transforms public space into a living, open-air gallery uniting art, technology, and storytelling to inspire reflection, awareness, and human connection. Launched across the iconic screens of Times Square in New York City, LOOK UP invites’ artists, cultural leaders, and visionaries from around the world to share one-minute video works responding to a single question: What does LOOK UP mean to you? The result is a powerful, ever-evolving archive of authentic voices bridging disciplines, geographies, and perspectives. By merging large-scale digital billboards with intimate storytelling, LOOK UP challenges the pace of modern life, encouraging audiences to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves, with each other, and with the world around them. Following its debut in Times Square, LOOK UP continues its international expansion with presentations at major global cultural platforms, during the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, in collaboration with the European Cultural Centre. |www.lookuptimesquare.com #lookuptimesquare #lookuptimesquarevenice

ABOUT CURATOR RACHEL D. VANCELETTE | Rachel D. Vancelette is a curator, art advisor, and writer with over two decades of experience working across the global art market. As the founder of Vancelette Global Art Acquisitions (VGAA), she has advised private collectors, institutions, and estates on significant acquisitions, collection strategy, and cultural initiatives spanning contemporary art, fashion, and technology. Her curatorial approach positions her as a global cultural architect developing new platforms that bring together unified voices across disciplines, geographies, and industries. www.vancelette.com Insta @rvancelette #rachelvancelette #vanceletteglobal | www.introxpert.com | @introxpert9

ABOUT EUROPEAN CULTURAL CENTER The European Cultural Centre (ECC) is an international platform dedicated to fostering dialogue through art, architecture, and culture. Founded in Venice, ECC creates exhibitions and programs that bring together artists, architects, and thinkers from around the world to explore the most pressing ideas of our time. | www.personalstructures.com @ecc_italy #EuropeanCulturalCentre #PersonalStructures

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