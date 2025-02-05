Next Play NIL and EB Ventures Announce Launch of Student-Athlete Investment Incubator

New Program Aims to Empower Student-Athletes with Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurial Skills, and Investment Opportunities

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Play NIL LLC, a progressive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing agency, and EB Ventures , the investment arm of Empire Builders Foundation, today announced the launch of their Student-Athlete Investment Incubator Program. The new initiative, grounded in financial literacy and entrepreneurship, is designed to help student-athletes leverage NIL earnings into lifelong opportunities, business ventures, and community impact.Under the program, collegiate athletes will gain access to a structured curriculum covering financial management, personal branding, and investment fundamentals. They will also be paired with seasoned mentors—including angel investors, venture capitalists, and successful entrepreneurs—offering guidance and real-world insight on launching and scaling business ideas.Built upon the shared mission of Next Play NIL and EB Ventures to nurture the potential of young talent, this incubator underscores both organizations’ commitment to creating long-term value for student-athletes and their communities.“The Student-Athlete Investment Incubator Program is much more than a traditional business course,” said Rob Jackson, Founder of Next Play NIL. “By combining financial education with one-on-one mentorship, we’re giving athletes the roadmap to maximize their NIL earnings and translate short-term gains into sustainable career paths and impactful community projects.”About the ProgramThe Student-Athlete Investment Incubator Program offers a robust curriculum that spans essential topics such as budgeting, tax strategies, venture capital basics, entrepreneurial development, and branding, ensuring participants understand modern business well. Each student-athlete is paired with a mentor from EB Ventures’ investor community or Next Play NIL’s professional roster, providing personalized guidance grounded in real-world experience. Hands-on learning opportunities, including investment simulations, entrepreneurial labs, and potential internships, further immerse participants in the practical side of financial and business operations.In addition, the program emphasizes social impact and community connection through EB Ventures’ affiliation with Empire Builders Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, thereby creating channels for underserved athletes to access mentorship and resources.Bluegrass Community and Technical College will host the incubator as the official facilities and support partner. By co-hosting the in-person workshops, mentorship sessions, and pitch competitions, BCTC will provide state-of-the-art facilities and essential resources to foster a collaborative, dynamic environment for participants. This partnership allows student-athletes to benefit from BCTC’s inclusive campus culture and reinforces the college’s commitment to bridging educational gaps and championing economic empowerment for its community.Why it MattersAs NIL regulations continue to present unique revenue possibilities for student-athletes, this program addresses the critical need for financial education and entrepreneurial preparation. By combining foundational finance and investment analysis with personal branding and leadership development, the incubator equips participants to make informed decisions that can translate short-term earnings into generational wealth.“EB Ventures was founded on the belief that underserved and underrepresented entrepreneurs deserve the right tools, networks, and resources to succeed,” added Vince Edwards, Director at EB Ventures. “With the emergence of NIL opportunities, collegiate athletes now have an incredible platform. Our incubator arms them with the investment and entrepreneurial expertise required to thrive during their playing years and beyond.”The program encourages community engagement and social responsibility, emphasizing the philanthropic role that emerging athletes and entrepreneurs can play in uplifting underserved groups and forging meaningful connections beyond the sports arena.How to Get InvolvedSponsorship and Donation Opportunities:Potential sponsors and donors can partner with EB Ventures and Next Play NIL to scale the program and create educational opportunities for deserving student-athletes.Mentor and Volunteer Roles:Accredited investors, corporate professionals, lawyers, accounts, and wealth management professionals are invited to serve as mentors, guest speakers, or advisory panelists.Participating Student-Athletes:Current high school and collegiate student-athletes with NIL interests can apply for the program through the Next Play NIL website or by contacting EB Ventures directly.About Next Play NILNext Play NIL LLC is a progressive NIL marketing agency dedicated to empowering high school and collegiate student-athletes by guiding them through brand development, personal growth, and long-term career planning.Contact: Rob Jackson | 678-927-4297 | Rob@NextPlayNIL.com | NextPlayNIL.comAbout EB VenturesEB Ventures is the investment arm of Empire Builders Foundation, a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EB Ventures connects high-quality entrepreneurs with the capital, mentoring, and social impact opportunities necessary to launch and scale.Contact: Vince Edwards | 859 3967399 | Vince@ebventures.org | EBventures.org

