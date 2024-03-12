MY NIL ACADEMY NON-PROFIT HOSTS FREE NIL EDUCATION EVENT FOR LEXINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT-ATHLETES
EINPresswire.com/ -- NIL Education Non-Profit organization My NIL Academy proudly presents a one-of-a-kind educational opportunity for local youth. “Moneyball - NIL Fact, Fiction, & Future” is a groundbreaking NIL Education Summit, the first of its kind in our community. It is designed to enlighten and empower high school student-athletes, parents, coaches, and sports professionals on the intricate world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights. This pivotal event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20th, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at the Lex Live Entertainment Complex, conveniently located adjacent to the High School Basketball State Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.
As NIL continues redefining the landscape of high school and collegiate athletics, understanding its legal, financial, and marketing aspects becomes crucial for athletes navigating this new terrain successfully. “Moneyball- NIL Fact, Fiction, & Future” aims to demystify NIL, offering insights from a panel of experts, including compliance officers, seasoned NIL agents and lawyers, successful student-athletes, and leading business and marketing professionals.
Event Highlights:
Panel 1: “NIL: Fact & Fiction”: This segment will tackle the most common NIL myths, clarify state and NCAA regulations, and offer a roadmap for compliance and success in the NIL domain.
Panel 2: “Business U (You)”: Focusing on the entrepreneurial spirit within NIL, this segment will explore how athletes can leverage their personal brand for business opportunities, with advice from successful entrepreneurs and marketing mavens.
My NIL Academy's Executive Director, Walter Jackson III, expressed excitement about the event: "Our goal is to equip young student-athletes with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the NIL era. This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to understand the full scope of NIL opportunities, rules, and challenges.”
The event promises to be an invaluable resource for high school student-athletes, offering a unique opportunity to learn from and network with experts who are at the forefront of the NIL revolution. All Lexington Area High School Student-Athletes from every sport are encouraged to attend.
Several local businesses have demonstrated their commitment to the community by partnering to sponsor the event. Minute Man Press, Clark’s Pump and Shop, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Next Play NIL, Villiage MVP, and Bank of America have all joined My NIL Academy to make this education summit happen. “This partnership exemplifies Next Play's vision of empowering student-athletes on and off the field, showcasing our belief in sports' role in building tomorrow's business leaders. We are just excited that so many other community businesses share that belief.” - Rob Jackson, Founder and CEO of Next Play NIL
Ticket Information:
“Moneyball- NIL Fact, Fiction, & Future” is a free event. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early due to limited seating. For registration details, please visit https//moneyballex.eventbrite.com/
About My NIL Academy:
My NIL Academy is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower student-athletes with the knowledge, skills, and resources to navigate the intersection of sports, business, and personal finance within the newly founded NIL landscape. For more information about the “Moneyball- NIL Fact, Fiction, & Future” event, including speaker details and schedule, or to arrange interviews with the panelists, please contact Rob Jackson at (678) 927-4297 or via email at Contact@MyNILAcademy.org
Rob Jackson
As NIL continues redefining the landscape of high school and collegiate athletics, understanding its legal, financial, and marketing aspects becomes crucial for athletes navigating this new terrain successfully. “Moneyball- NIL Fact, Fiction, & Future” aims to demystify NIL, offering insights from a panel of experts, including compliance officers, seasoned NIL agents and lawyers, successful student-athletes, and leading business and marketing professionals.
Event Highlights:
Panel 1: “NIL: Fact & Fiction”: This segment will tackle the most common NIL myths, clarify state and NCAA regulations, and offer a roadmap for compliance and success in the NIL domain.
Panel 2: “Business U (You)”: Focusing on the entrepreneurial spirit within NIL, this segment will explore how athletes can leverage their personal brand for business opportunities, with advice from successful entrepreneurs and marketing mavens.
My NIL Academy's Executive Director, Walter Jackson III, expressed excitement about the event: "Our goal is to equip young student-athletes with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the NIL era. This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to understand the full scope of NIL opportunities, rules, and challenges.”
The event promises to be an invaluable resource for high school student-athletes, offering a unique opportunity to learn from and network with experts who are at the forefront of the NIL revolution. All Lexington Area High School Student-Athletes from every sport are encouraged to attend.
Several local businesses have demonstrated their commitment to the community by partnering to sponsor the event. Minute Man Press, Clark’s Pump and Shop, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Next Play NIL, Villiage MVP, and Bank of America have all joined My NIL Academy to make this education summit happen. “This partnership exemplifies Next Play's vision of empowering student-athletes on and off the field, showcasing our belief in sports' role in building tomorrow's business leaders. We are just excited that so many other community businesses share that belief.” - Rob Jackson, Founder and CEO of Next Play NIL
Ticket Information:
“Moneyball- NIL Fact, Fiction, & Future” is a free event. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early due to limited seating. For registration details, please visit https//moneyballex.eventbrite.com/
About My NIL Academy:
My NIL Academy is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower student-athletes with the knowledge, skills, and resources to navigate the intersection of sports, business, and personal finance within the newly founded NIL landscape. For more information about the “Moneyball- NIL Fact, Fiction, & Future” event, including speaker details and schedule, or to arrange interviews with the panelists, please contact Rob Jackson at (678) 927-4297 or via email at Contact@MyNILAcademy.org
Rob Jackson
My NIL Academy
+1 6789274297
Contact@mynilacademy.org