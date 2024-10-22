Pinnacle Roofing Launches "Champions Campaign" to Celebrate and Empower Local High School Athletes through NIL

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Roofing , a leading roofing company in Lexington, Kentucky, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "Champions Campaign," a new initiative designed to highlight the achievements of local high school athletes while providing them with an opportunity to engage in business and financial education through NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities.This campaign, developed in partnership with Next Play NIL , a premier NIL marketing firm, aims to bring attention to these talented student-athletes' dedication and hard work while supporting their journey both on and off the field. Through professional marketing, educational initiatives, and community involvement, the Pinnacle Roofing Champions Campaign is set to make a significant and lasting impact, fostering a brighter future for these athletes and our community.The Pinnacle Roofing Champions Campaign will feature four of the region’s top high school student-athletes from various schools, sports, and backgrounds. These include Brock Coffman and Aveion Chenault, both All-City football and basketball athletes; Avery Allen, All-City soccer player and standout track and field athlete; and Caroline Beiting, the Class 2A 800m state record holder in track and field and the 50m Freestyle regional record holder in swimming.These student-athletes have been selected for their remarkable athletic ability and leadership, academic excellence, and extraordinary potential in the NIL space. They will serve as the faces of the campaign, participating in a professional commercial shoot and engaging with Pinnacle Roofing leadership in a roundtable discussion focused on the importance of business education and financial literacy for young athletes.The commercial will showcase the athletes in their training environments, drawing parallels between the perseverance required in sports and the dedication Pinnacle Roofing brings to its craft. The featured athletes will also join Pinnacle Roofing’s leadership team in a roundtable discussion, exploring key business and financial principles, preparing them for future NIL deals and entrepreneurial opportunities as they embark on college careers. "At Pinnacle Roofing, we believe in building strong foundations, both in our work and our community," said Joey Duff, owner of Pinnacle Roofing. "The Champions Campaign allows us to support local high school student-athletes and provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, not just in sports but in life."Pinnacle Roofing is committed to supporting the future of young athletes by embracing the evolving landscape of high school sports and NIL opportunities. Through this campaign, the selected athletes will be compensated for their participation in accordance with Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) guidelines.Rob Jackson, Founder and CEO of Next Play NIL, is also extremely excited by the prospects of this deal: “It’s amazing to work with a leadership team like Pinnacle’s that shares our belief in NIL's educational and community development capabilities. Hopefully, this deal will be a template for how local businesses can creatively use NIL to impact the community and student-athletes' lives at every level.”About Pinnacle RoofingPinnacle Roofing is a trusted, veteran-owned roofing contractor based in Lexington, KY, known for its commitment to quality, reliability, and community engagement. With years of experience in the roofing industry, Pinnacle Roofing is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project and supporting local causes that matter.About Next Play NILNext Play NIL is a Lexington-based NIL marketing company that creates meaningful opportunities for high school and collegiate student-athletes in the evolving world of NIL. Connecting athletes with businesses and brands, Next Play NIL helps them build their personal brands, gain financial literacy, and engage with their communities.

Pinnacle Roofing Champions Campaign Commercial

