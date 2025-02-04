Tractor Tuesday to Auction Rare Low-Hour 1995 Case IH 7240 Mark 50 Edition

1995 Case IH 7240 Mark 50 Edition February 25th Auction Flyer

Zach Bosle and Machinery Pete think that given the Mark 50's great condition and low hours, this auction can set the record for Case IH 7240s.

This is going to be a hot one on Tuesday, February 25th.” — Greg Peterson, Machinery Pete

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday , the pioneering online auction platform dedicated to transforming the agricultural equipment marketplace, is thrilled to announce the listing of an exceptionally rare 1995 Case IH 7240 Mark 50 Edition at their upcoming auction on February 25th. This tractor, with only 3,412 hours on the clock, is already generating a great deal of excitement as interested parties flock to check out the listing.The 1995 Case IH 7240 Mark 50 Edition is not just any tractor; it is one of only one hundred Mark 50 models ever produced, in celebration of Case IH’s 50 years of making agricultural tractors. This makes it a collector's dream and potentially a lucky farmer's celebrated workhorse. The air conditioning blows cold, the heat functions perfectly, and all gears shift smoothly with the powershift transmission. This particular unit is fully original, save for the front tires, showcasing all rear duals, paint, interior, and decals. Every Mark 50 emblem remains intact, visible on the windows, front grill, and even the seat, highlighting the meticulous care this tractor has received over the years."This tractor isn't just a piece of equipment; it's a piece of history," said Zach Bosle, CEO of Tractor Tuesday. "We are beyond excited to offer this all-original, low-hour gem to the farming and collecting community. We believe this could set a new record for auction sales, given its rarity and condition." Bosle continued, “We have barely ramped up advertising for this auction, and the listing has already received over 74,000 views at the time of this publication.”Greg Peterson of MachineryPete.com is also covering this particular auction and appeared with Zach Bosle on RFD-TV to discuss this unique offering. Given the low hours, excellent condition, and location in Ohio, Peterson thinks there is a distinct possibility that this Mark 50 is positioned to break the record for Case IH 7240s, which is $94,000, set four years ago with a Mark 50 that had more hours. “This is going to be a hot one on Tuesday, February 25th, for sure,” Peterson remarked. Bosle and Peterson will film a segment with the tractor in person on February 11th.The auction of this 7240 Mark 50 Edition represents more than just a sale; it marks Tractor Tuesday's commitment to offering "capable collectibles" - rare tractors that blend collectible value with practical, everyday use on farms. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between historical significance and agricultural utility. We look forward to bringing more of these unique pieces to our auctions, preserving the legacy of farming while serving the needs of today's farmers," added Bosle.Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the Mark 50 listing page for more details, where they can place their bids starting on February 14th.This auction not only offers a chance to own a piece of agricultural history but also highlights Tractor Tuesday's role in connecting enthusiasts and professionals with the machinery that powers America’s farms. Tractor Tuesday continues to revolutionize the way agricultural equipment is bought and sold, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and security in every transaction.

Machinery Pete Joins Zach Bosle on RFD-TV to Discuss Auction of Low-Hour 1995 Case IH 7240 Mark 50

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.