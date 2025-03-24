Farm Athletes Evolves from NIL Initiative to Nonprofit Scholarship Provider

Supporting Farm Athletes, From Field to Field

Farm Athletes expands its mission of supporting student-athletes from agricultural backgrounds by transforming into a non-profit to provide scholarships.

We started with NIL to give them a boost, but scholarships are the real game-changer. We’re here to make sure farm kids aren’t forgotten.” — Zach Bosle, Founder

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farm Athletes , originally launched as an innovative initiative to connect college athletes from agricultural backgrounds with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, has transformed into a nonprofit dedicated to providing scholarships for these same “farm kid” athletes. Initially sponsored by Tractor Tuesday , an online auction platform for farm equipment, Farm Athletes has shifted its focus to address a critical gap in financial support for student-athletes whose families are often overlooked by traditional aid systems. With a mission to ensure these hardworking students thrive both academically and athletically, Farm Athletes is now calling for donors and corporate sponsors to join its cause.The journey began in 2024 when Tractor Tuesday’s CEO, Zach Bosle, started Farm Athletes to offer NIL deals. 20 NCAA athletes were signed to deals as brand ambassadors, and their unique stories of being athletes rooted in farm and ranch life were celebrated. However, as the initiative grew, its leaders recognized a more profound need. Many of these student-athletes come from families that appear wealthy on paper due to land and equipment assets, often disqualifying them from receiving financial aid and scholarships. Yet, in reality, they struggle with limited cash flow to cover soaring college tuition. This financial bind often forces farm kids to either forego higher education altogether or work part-time jobs during college, stretching them thin and diverting focus from their studies and sports.“Growing up on a sixth-generation farm in Hastings, Nebraska, I’ve seen firsthand how farm families pour everything into their land—it’s their livelihood, not a piggy bank,” said Zach Bosle, Founder of Farm Athletes. “These kids are tough, resilient, and deserve a shot at college without the burden of scraping by. We started with NIL to give them a boost, but scholarships are the real game-changer. We’re here to make sure farm kids aren’t forgotten.”Farm Athletes’ new nonprofit status allows it to provide direct financial relief through scholarships, easing the pressure on these athletes and letting them dedicate their energy to excelling in the classroom and on the field. The organization understands that farm kids bring a unique grit and work ethic to college sports—qualities honed on the fields of the farm—but they’re too often sidelined by a financial aid system that doesn’t account for their reality.“These student-athletes are juggling practice, classes, and, too often, jobs just to keep up,” said Troy Stickels, Managing Director of Farm Athletes and CEO of the Hastings YMCA. “That’s not fair to kids who’ve already proven they can handle the toughest challenges. Farm Athletes is stepping up to level the playing field, and we need donors and corporate sponsors who see the value in investing in their futures—on the farm and on the athletic field.”Farm Athletes is actively seeking support from individuals, businesses, and corporations passionate about agriculture and athletics. Donations and sponsorships will fund scholarships, providing a lifeline to student-athletes who embody the heart of rural America. Together, we can cultivate a legacy of success for the next generation of America’s farm families.For more information on how to donate or become a corporate sponsor, visit farmathletes.com or contact Troy Stickels at troy@farmathletes.com.ABOUT FARM ATHLETESFarm Athletes is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting NCAA college athletes from farm and ranch backgrounds through scholarships. Evolving from an NIL-focused initiative sponsored by Tractor Tuesday, Farm Athletes now empowers these student-athletes to succeed academically and athletically while honoring their agricultural heritage. Based in Hastings, Nebraska, the organization is committed to ensuring farm kids have every opportunity to thrive.ABOUT TRACTOR TUESDAYTractor Tuesday is a commission-free online auction platform specializing in agricultural machinery, connecting buyers and sellers across the heartland. As the original sponsor of Farm Athletes, Tractor Tuesday remains a proud supporter of initiatives that uplift rural communities and their next generation.

