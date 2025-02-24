Tractor Tuesday Partners with HitchPin to Launch Instant Invoicing at February 25 Auction

Tractor Tuesday partners with HitchPin

HitchPin's Instant Invoicing payment system makes its world premiere at Tractor Tuesday’s February 25 auction.

HitchPin is delighted to work with Tractor Tuesday on this innovative auction format and to showcase the future of fast and easy payments in Ag.” — Trevor McKeeman

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday, an online auction platform for farm machinery, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with HitchPin, Inc. to introduce Instant Invoicing—a seamless, secure payment system designed to enhance auction transactions. This feature will make its world premiere at Tractor Tuesday’s February 25 auction, and the two companies expect this to set a new industry standard for efficiency and trust in agricultural commerce.Both Tractor Tuesday and HitchPin, Inc. are committed to modernizing how agricultural equipment, products, and services are bought and sold. Nebraska-based Tractor Tuesday provides farmers and equipment buyers with a secure, user-friendly online auction platform, while Kansas-based HitchPin connects agricultural buyers and sellers through a digital marketplace designed for seamless transactions.Historically, buyers and sellers on many auction platforms have had to arrange payments independently, often facing delays, uncertainty, or fraud risks. With HitchPin’s Instant Invoicing, Tractor Tuesday’s auction process becomes faster, safer, and more reliable. This feature enables sellers to generate invoices instantly, and buyers can complete transactions securely via text, email, QR code, or custom links—reducing logistical challenges and ensuring smooth, hassle-free payments.“We’re incredibly excited to partner with HitchPin for this game-changing initiative,” said Zach Bosle, CEO of Tractor Tuesday. “Their ‘Instant Invoicing’ system aligns perfectly with our vision of making auction transactions faster, safer, and more reliable. This partnership not only enhances the experience for our users but also reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry. We can’t wait for buyers and sellers to experience it firsthand at our February 25th auction.”“There are days when we get to see a glimpse into the future. The Tractor Tuesday Auction on February 25, with secure payments powered by HitchPin, will be one of those days. It is amazing to work with other innovative companies who genuinely care about building tools that make it easier, faster, and safer for producers to buy and sell in agriculture,” said Trevor McKeeman, CEO of HitchPin, Inc. “HitchPin is delighted to work with Tractor Tuesday on this innovative auction format and to showcase the future of fast and easy payments in Ag.”In addition to the premiere of Instant Invoicing, Tractor Tuesday's February 25th auction will feature a lineup of premium agricultural equipment, including tractors, planters, and tillage tools. A highly anticipated highlight is a low-hour 1995 Case IH 7240 Mark 50 Edition in exceptional condition.To explore available inventory and participate in the auction, visit TractorTuesday.com and sign up today.ABOUT HITCHPIN AG MARKETPLACEHitchPin is the leading marketplace and payments provider for agricultural products and services designed to connect buyers and sellers in an easy and modern way, HitchPin was built specifically for agriculture and food production. HitchPin enables anyone to efficiently buy and sell hay, cattle, equipment, trucking, services, and more with the assurance of fast and secure transactions and easy payment features. Proudly headquartered in the heart of ag country, HitchPin serves the people behind our food.For more details about Instant Invoicing, visit www.hitchpin.com/instant-invoicing or contact support@hitchpin.com.ABOUT TRACTOR TUESDAYTractor Tuesday is a leading online auction platform revolutionizing how farmers and agribusinesses buy and sell agricultural equipment. With a focus on security, efficiency, and transparency, Tractor Tuesday connects buyers and sellers with a seamless digital marketplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.