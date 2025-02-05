Olympia Lighting Secures ESCNJ LED Bid in Partnership with Turtle & Hughes

The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ), Olympia Lighting, and Turtle & Hughes unite to illuminate the future of energy-efficient solutions with advanced Smart LED Lighting technology. Showcasing Excellence in Efficiency: Olympia Lighting presents their cutting-edge collection of LED lamps and light fixtures. Each product is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance, as certified by ISO 9001:2008, ensuring advanc

Olympia Lighting secures key ESCNJ LED contract, enhancing public entity lighting in NJ through January 2027.

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Lighting , a leader in commercial LED lighting solutions , proudly announces its selection as a key supplier for the ESCNJ LED and Other Lighting Bid #ESCNJ 24/25-28. This achievement, facilitated through Turtle & Hughes, Inc., highlights Olympia’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, energy-efficient lighting solutions to public entities across New Jersey.The bid, approved by the ESCNJ Board of Directors, is effective from January 21, 2025, through January 20, 2027, with extensions as permitted by New Jersey law. This contract solidifies Olympia Lighting’s position as a trusted partner within the cooperative purchasing system, which serves schools, municipalities, and public agencies statewide."We are honored to be part of this significant milestone and to partner with Turtle & Hughes in providing superior LED solutions to ESCNJ members," said Ram Shalvi, CEO at Olympia Lighting. "This award underscores the quality and reliability of our products, which are designed to deliver cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting for a variety of applications."The ESCNJ cooperative purchasing system enables members to access vetted products at competitive prices, streamlining the procurement process. Through this partnership, Olympia’s LED products will be more accessible to entities seeking innovative lighting solutions, including streetlights, stadium and sports lighting, outdoor area lights, and indoor commercial lighting.Key highlights of the bid include:Awarded vendors: Turtle & Hughes, Inc. TURTLEExtensive product offerings designed for energy efficiency and long-term cost savings.Benefits of choosing ESCNJ include Streamlined Procurement, Cost Savings, No Bidding Required, Energy Efficiency, and Improved Facility Lighting.For more information about the ESCNJ contract and Olympia Lighting’s offerings, visit ESCNJ LED Bid Details About Olympia LightingOlympia Lighting is a trusted leader in commercial LED solutions, specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient products. Olympia Lighting is committed to innovation and sustainability and delivers highly durable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solutions. For more information, visit www.OlympiaLighting.com or call (866) 692-1018.

