Dr. Christi Campbell will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christi Campbell PhD FNP, honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.Dr. Campbell is an Award Winning Co-Author, CEO & Founder of Contemporary Healthcare and Christi Campbell Healing, was recently selected as Top Leader of the Year in Transformational Healing 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial dedication, and commitment to the industry.With over 48 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Campbell recognized the need for something more – a deeper connection working “beneath the surface” with the energetic being and thus expanded her calling in the healing profession to include a passion for working with her clients at the soul level. Connecting to inner wisdom, being attuned in harmony with the Divine, and empowering change, unleashes healing energy to flow unhindered toward a life of authenticity.With her unique approach, compassion and commitment to this profession she has set herself apart as a dynamic and results-driven leader. Dr. Christi Campbell is the proud Founder and Owner of both Contemporary Healthcare and Christi Campbell Healing in Austin Texas. Her impressive repertoire of prior roles includes licensure as a family nurse practitioner specializing in adult and geriatric care, where she was deeply committed to providing comprehensive medical and supportive services to adults, seniors, and frail elderly individuals. Through her compassionate approach, she was able to help her patients navigate the challenges of their twilight years with dignity, comfort, and the highest standard of care.With Christi Campbell Healing, Dr. Campbell provides a unique environment by incorporating contemporary and intuitive modalities to access and awaken capacity for change to support and empower growth toward her client’s highest potential. This compassionate, intuitive healing approach creates unique passageways of movement between the wisdom of ancient thought and current contemporary approaches.Her areas of expertise include but are not limited to ~ Intuitive Guidance for Health and Healing ~ Weavers Journey for life path discovery~ Energy Infused Body Balance~ Inner Peace and Enlightenment ~ Joyful Harmony and Celebration of Spirit ~ Rejuvenation of Mind, Body, SpiritDr. Christi Campbell has provided high-quality healthcare with a particular focus on the complex dynamics within families caring for loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. While no longer providing day to day directed medical care, she is available for bespoke consultations in this genre as requested. Her doctoral research, including her dissertation titled “Spousal Relationship Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease,” offers profound insights into the emotional journey of couples coping with this transformative disease process. This research, along with her clinical work, underscores her dedication to improving patient care.In addition to her clinical work she is also a highly sought-after educator, teaching healthcare practitioners across the United States advanced techniques in facial rejuvenation while offering these services on a one-on-one basis when requested. Furthermore, Dr. Campbell has instructed graduate-level advanced practice nursing from a healing perspective at both the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston and The University of Texas School of Nursing in Austin, where she remains an Adjunct Faculty member.Dr. Campbell is also an award-winning co-author of the international best seller anthology, Voices of Women as well as co-author of Exploring the Interface Between the Philosophy and Discipline of Holistic Nursing.While navigating her unique career path, Dr. Campbell received her PhD from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, her MSN from West Texas A&M University and her FNP certification from Fort Hayes State University. She is also a Certified Life Coach from Mindvalley-Evercoach, a Six-Phase Meditation Trainer, a Crystal Therapy Practitioner and a Quantum Touch Practitioner.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Campbell has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and also be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be featured in and gracing the cover of The Executive Lens and has been invited for feature on the cover page of an international magazine – Insights Success. She will be a featured international speaker in Paris this March and in Miami in the summer.She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Leader of Transformational Healing 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Campbell for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Campbell attributes her success to perseverance, adaptability, resilience in the face of adversity, passion for her patients with dedication to healing for the highest good of all, tenacity for forging new paths of growth and exploration, a positive and compassionate attitude, and the incredible mentors, colleagues, and friends she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family, travelling the world, playing with her Yorkie, and savors quiet moments in contemplation.For more information on Dr. Campbell please visit: christicampbellhealing.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.