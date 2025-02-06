Santa Fe Lays the Groundwork for the Future with Cartegraph Asset Management

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Fe leadership sought a modern solution to streamline asset management after struggling with manual workflows and disconnected systems. To overcome these challenges and improve efficiency, they partnered with OpenGov, the leading provider of government software.City staff faced key obstacles, including the lack of a true GIS system, limited data collection, and no mobile tools for field operations. In searching for a solution, they prioritized bi-directional GIS integration, robust asset condition tracking, and a user-friendly mobile application. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for delivering these capabilities seamlessly, empowering staff to take a more proactive and data-driven approach to infrastructure management.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City is poised to transform how it manages assets and plans for the future. The platform will allow staff to track asset conditions accurately while giving field teams mobile access to collect and update data in real time. By integrating GIS and other critical systems, staff will gain valuable insights to improve maintenance planning and resource allocation. This modernization will save time, enhance collaboration, and equip the City to address future infrastructure challenges with confidence and precision.Santa Fe joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

