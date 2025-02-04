RATIONALE Expands to NYC with The Spa by Equinox Hotels

Introducing a Luminous East Coast Debut at The Spa by Equinox Hotels in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RATIONALE is thrilled to announce its East Coast debut at The Spa by Equinox Hotel , New York. This partnership introduces an exclusive new skin treatment to NYC that delivers skin radiance like never before. The RATIONALE Signature Vitality Facial—a clinical-grade facial that harnesses the power of skin-identical vitamins and antioxidants combined with cutting-edge technology that lifts facial contours and restores radiance. Paired with the brand’s celebrated luxury skincare formulations, this marks a significant milestone in RATIONALE’s growing presence in the U.S. market.Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 1992, RATIONALE is a globally renowned skincare brand, known for its groundbreaking Essential Six formulations and science-led approach to achieving Luminous Skin for Life. For more than 30 years, RATIONALE has partnered with leading dermatologists and clinicians to offer transformative treatments and products that protect and repair from environmental and sun damage, whilst nurturing skin’s health and radiance.The RATIONALE Signature Vitality FacialAvailable exclusively at The Spa by Equinox Hotels at Equinox Hotel New York, this advanced facial delivers unparalleled results through:-Skin-Identical Antioxidant Infusion: a complex of essential antioxidants, minerals and vitamins (Glutathione, CoEnzyme Q10 and Vitamin C) which deeply hydrates and brightens skin tone.-Enzyme Reactivation Complex: exfoliates and smooths skin texture for a refined complexion.-The LYMA Laser: clinical-grade cold laser which lifts, tightens and sculpts facial contours, while reducing inflammation and boosting collagen without downtime.-Cryotherapy: Depuffs tired eyes, soothes, and reduces visible redness.-Lymphatic Drainage Massage: Stimulates micro-circulation to reawaken the skin’s natural glow."The Spa by Equinox Hotels is the pinnacle of luxury and high-performance health, seamlessly aligning with RATIONALE’s unwavering commitment to delivering Luminous Skin for Life," says Katie Matten, Global Head of Education at RATIONALE. "We are thrilled to unveil our transformative treatments and formulations in New York City, inviting our East Coast clientele to embrace the #RATIONALEGlow and revel in the brilliance of radiant, healthy skin."Since its launch in the US in 2022, RATIONALE has partnered with luxury retailers and esteemed dermatologists. This collaboration with The Spa by Equinox Hotels represents a pivotal milestone in its mission to deliver transformative skincare treatments to clients across the U.S.The Spa by Equinox Hotels: A Sanctuary of LuxuryNestled in the heart of Hudson Yards, The Spa by Equinox Hotels supports inner and outer body health, beauty and performance. Renowned for its cutting-edge, results-driven treatments, the spa is dedicated to revitalizing clients through exceptional health experiences."At The Spa by Equinox Hotels, we seek out the best brands in the world to deliver exceptional results to our guests," says Angela Portella, Director of Spa at Equinox Hotel. "RATIONALE’s science-backed, luxury skincare approach is the perfect addition to our treatment offerings. We are thrilled to introduce The RATIONALE Signature Vitality Facial to our New York clientele."Launch Date: February 10th, 2025RATIONALE Signature Vitality Facial 60 minutes | $360 USD 90 minutes | $470USDTo book the RATIONALE Signature Vitality Facial: https://equinox-hotels.com/nyc/wellness/spa/ About RATIONALERATIONALE is a globally renowned skincare brand, known for its groundbreaking Essential Six formulations and science-led approach to achieving Luminous Skin for Life. Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 1992, RATIONALE collaborates with leading dermatologists and clinicians worldwide to offer transformative treatments and meticulously formulated products designed to nurture skin health and radiance through the protection and repair of sun and environmental damage. us.rationale.comAbout Equinox HotelsEquinox Hotels is a rapidly expanding, global luxury hospitality brand and management company built off the evolution of Equinox. With a design-forward perspective and 360-approach to luxury lifestyle, our portfolio spans urban, resort, and destination locations globally set in architecturally stunning spaces built for high-performance living. Only Equinox Hotels can seamlessly integrate a hotel experience with an existing community of engaged, loyal members who activate the Clubs daily. Equinox Branded Residences offer lifestyle, status, and the notion of well-being associated with the Equinox brand and global membership. Equinox Hotels has a robust global pipeline that is defining a new category of luxury.For more information on Equinox Hotels please visit: www.equinox-hotels.com

