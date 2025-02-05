Exergen Grows Globally to Over 60 Countries and Expands Regulatory Approval in 2024

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watertown, Mass, February 5, 2025 – Exergen Corporation, the global leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies, is rapidly expanding its international presence. In 2024 Exergen successfully entered several new and strategically important markets, including Mexico, Columbia, and Indonesia. In addition, the company is strengthening its cooperation with OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) partners across China, Europe, and the United States.Exergen’s rapid expansion into new international markets underscores its dedication to making high-quality, non-invasive temperature measurement accessible to people across the globe. It expects to reach 100 countries in 2025 and secure regulatory approval in key markets including Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the UAE - changing the way the world takes temperature within 3 years.Global Expansion and Regulatory ApprovalIn 2024, Exergen increased its OEM/ODM footprint from 50 to over 60 countries and opened its new European office and fulfillment center in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. With the world increasingly focused on health and safety, Exergen strengthened its global presence by securing regulatory approval in seven additional countries, including Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Panama, and Peru.In addition, Exergen hosted its first International Distributors Event that introduced Exergen’s strategic direction, product development initiatives, and the competitive advantages essential for transforming global temperature-taking practices. Attendees from over 25 countries gained valuable insights into market competition, effective strategies, and networking opportunities."As the demand for reliable, accurate, and user-friendly thermometers continues to grow worldwide, Exergen is committed to ensuring that individuals and healthcare professionals have access to the most advanced temperature measurement technology," said Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation. "We are proud to expand our global footprint and give healthcare providers access to our advanced Temporal Artery Thermometers they need to improve health outcomes. Our growth with standalone and connected Temporal Artery Thermometers reveals the depth of our expansion and positions us as a strong international leader.”Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers (TAT) include:— TAT-5000S: Tailored for large hospitals dealing with substantial patient volumes, this model is a standalone, highly accurate, and non-invasive thermometer. The Connected version of the TAT-5000S seamlessly integrates into renowned spot monitors like Philips SureSigns VS4, GE Healthcare VC*150, V100, Mindray Accutorr 7 Series and VS-900 Series, Corometric, Midmark IQvitals Zone, and others, facilitating streamlined operations in hectic medical environments.— TAT-2000: This durable professional lite thermometer expedites temperature measurements by doctors and nurses in small clinics and school systems, enhancing healthcare productivity. Backed by a 7-year warranty, the TAT-2000 is a testament to Exergen’s commitment to quality and reliability.— TAT-2000C: A consumer-focused model employing the same advanced technology as its professional counterparts, offering advanced capabilities at an accessible price point.To learn more about our full line of Temporal Artery Thermometers reach out to us here or at an industry event.About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard – educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.EXERGEN P/N 850377, Rev 1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.