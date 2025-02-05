FRANK MORANO FILES DOUBLE THE NEEDED SIGNATURES IN RECORD TIME TO QUALIFY FOR NYC COUNCIL BALLOT

I am deeply humbled by the incredible response from Staten Islanders who are ready for common-sense solutions, real accountability, and a representative who will fight for them every single day” — Frank Morano

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a stunning show of grassroots enthusiasm and support, Frank Morano , candidate for New York City Council in the 51st District, has officially filed more than double the required 450 petition signatures to qualify for the ballot — after just one day of collecting signatures. The petitions were filed this morning at the New York City Board of Elections, located at 32 Broadway, New York, NY, solidifying Morano’s place on the ballot in an extraordinary display of campaign momentum.“This overwhelming outpouring of support in just 24 hours is a testament to the energy behind our campaign and the desire for fresh leadership in the 51st District,” said Morano. “I am deeply humbled by the incredible response from Staten Islanders who are ready for common-sense solutions, real accountability, and a representative who will fight for them every single day.”This remarkable achievement was made possible by the dedication of dozens of volunteers who worked tirelessly to gather signatures across the district. Their commitment and enthusiasm reflect the broad coalition of support Morano has built among Staten Islanders. In addition to demonstrating the Morano campaign’s ability to get things done, this also gives Frank Morano and his “Staten Island Patriotism” Party the coveted first spot on the ballot.Frank Morano’s campaign is focused on tackling the issues that matter most to Staten Islanders, including public safety, traffic and transportation, property taxes, and government transparency. His swift and successful petition drive underscores the campaign’s strength, organization, and deep connection with the community.“Our team worked tirelessly, and the people responded in overwhelming fashion,” said Frank Rapacciuolo, Morano’s campaign manager. “This is just the beginning. With this kind of momentum, we’re ready to take this campaign all the way to victory in November.”For more information about Frank Morano’s campaign, visit moranoforcouncil.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.