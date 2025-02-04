HII selects Berkeley County to establish its first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – HII (NYSE: HII), a global defense provider, announced it selects Berkeley County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation through the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of W International SC, LLC and Vivid Empire SC, LLC (collectively, “W International”), a South Carolina-based complex metal fabricator specializing in the manufacture of shipbuilding structures, modules and assemblies. Through its investment, HII anticipates creating over 250 new jobs.

Headquartered in Virginia, HII manufactures naval ships and defense technology solutions for customers including the U.S. Navy. The company has over 135 years of experience and currently has 44,000 employees nationwide.

In connection with the transaction, which was completed on Jan. 22, 2025, HII will invest in new equipment as well as retrofit the acquired facility, located at 2040 Bushy Park Road in Goose Creek, to meet HII’s manufacturing requirements. The renovated facility will operate within HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division and serve as a manufacturing center in support of Virginia-class, Columbia-class and aircraft carrier programs.

Operations will remain ongoing. Individuals interested in joining the HII team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“HII is committed to going where the labor is to increase capacity and increase throughput for our national security customers. This transaction is a win-win with our new partners in South Carolina – we’re excited to bring work and grow jobs. This lets us efficiently add trained talent and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to the urgent job of building ships, making it a unique opportunity to immediately accelerate throughput at Newport News Shipbuilding in support of the Navy and AUKUS.” -HII President and CEO Chris Kastner

“HII establishing operations in Berkeley County further solidifies South Carolina’s reputation as the ideal location for advanced manufacturing. The more than 250 anticipated new jobs this investment will bring is proof that manufacturing companies of all types recognize the benefits of doing business in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by HII is a tremendous victory for the Lowcountry and South Carolina’s world-class workforce. The new jobs the company is creating will have a significant impact in the local community, and we are confident Berkeley County will be an ideal location for HII’s manufacturing operations.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

FIVE FAST FACTS