Black Box Franchising & Stormi Banks Launch First-Ever Franchisor Grant to Empower Small Businesses

Franchisor Grant to Create Long-Term Opportunities for Small Business Owners

With this grant, we’re giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to structure their business for nationwide success.” — Kika Wise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 33 million small businesses in the U.S. but fewer than 4,000 franchise brands, Black Box Franchising, the nation’s premier franchise development firm is on a mission to close the gap by making franchise ownership more accessible, and as such, has partnered with renowned entrepreneur and business strategist Stormi Banks to launch the nation’s first-ever Franchisor Grant, an unprecedented initiative designed to help small business owners scale their brands into national franchises. The $5,000 grant is available to small business owners within the United States interested in franchising their businesses and who submit their applications by Friday, February 28, 2025. Interested applicants can apply on the Black Box Franchising website.



The Franchisor Grant is a groundbreaking opportunity for small business owners to receive $5,000 in franchise development services, including financial modeling, strategic business planning, and operational guidance — the essential first steps in transforming a business into a scalable franchise.

Historically, franchise development has been a costly and complex process, often limiting expansion opportunities for small businesses. The Franchisor Grant aims to break those barriers by providing funding toward franchise development, mentorship, and expert guidance from the industry’s top franchise consultants.

“This is about more than just scaling businesses—it’s about building generational wealth and creating long-term opportunities for small business owners,” said Kika Wise, Founder & CEO of Black Box Franchising. “With this grant, we’re giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to structure their business for nationwide success.”

The Franchisor Grant is open to small business owners who are ready to take the next step in expansion but need financial and structural support to do so. Selected recipients will receive:

- $5,000 in franchise development services to apply toward their brand’s transformation.

- Financial modeling to analyze revenue potential and franchise scalability.

- Strategic planning and operations guidance to build a replicable business model.

- Mentorship from industry experts to navigate the franchising process successfully.

Finalists will be selected based on their business potential, industry impact, and readiness for franchising on and recipient will be announced in late March 2025.

ABOUT BLACK BOX FRANCHISING

Black Box Franchising is the leading franchise development firm dedicated to empowering small business owners by turning their businesses into scalable, profitable franchises. With a focus on education, accessibility, and generational wealth, Black Box Franchising provides end-to-end franchise development services, ensuring entrepreneurs have the tools, strategy, and legal framework needed to succeed.

ABOUT STORMI BANKS

A dynamic business coach, debt strategist, and financial advocate, Stormi Banks is committed to helping entrepreneurs break free from the burden of debt and achieve financial independence. With a results-driven approach, she’s on a mission to uplift small business owners nationwide by offering targeted debt relief strategies that pave the way for generational wealth.

