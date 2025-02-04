MELISSA BASSANO SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP VP OF THE YEAR IN CLIENT SERVICES

Melissa Bassano member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Bassano, Executive Coach and Vice President of Client Services of Browning Associates was recently selected as Top VP of the Year in Client Services 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than twenty-five years of experience in the industry, Melissa Bassano has certainly proven herself to be an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Melissa is the Vice President of Client Services at Browning Associates. With over eleven years of experience in executive coaching and leadership development at Browning Associates, she specializes in helping C-suite professionals enhance their leadership skills and personal branding to achieve career advancement. Melissa leads client services, focusing on surpassing revenue and satisfaction goals through innovative engagement strategies. Leveraging her marketing communications and social networking expertise, she works closely with clients to refine their networking tactics and professional presence, ensuring they meet their strategic career objectives. Her approach provides tailored guidance and impactful leadership insights to propel executive journeys forward. She has collaborated with a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 executives to emerging entrepreneurs, helping them unlock their full potential and achieve outstanding results.As a two-time cancer survivor, Melissa's personal journey has shaped her coaching philosophy, instilling empathy, resilience, and a focus on balance. She helps clients navigate challenges with grace and determination, drawing on her own experience of survival and triumph. Through a holistic approach, Melissa combines her expertise, resilience, and altruism to guide clients toward personal and professional growth, ensuring they lead fulfilling and meaningful lives.Melissa's current and prior repertoire of professional roles includes serving as the host of the Power Moves Podcast by Browning Associates, where she discusses executive job search strategies, life tactics, and spirituality. She also serves as a guest lecturer at Pace University, coaching outgoing students on job-seeking and interview preparation. Additionally, since 1994, Melissa has been a Life Intervention Coach, Interview Coach, Career Coach, and Personal Development Coach at LIMB, specializing in public speaking, interview coaching, and life skills development. Previously, she held the Coach and Life Coach role at Mrs. America Pageant / RBP Productions.Before embarking on her coaching career, Melissa built a strong foundation in psychology and business management at Rhode Island College, further enhancing her expertise with numerous certifications in leadership development and executive coaching.Melissa's areas of expertise encompass various disciplines, including client relations, training and development, and mock interviews. She is highly skilled in business development and strategy, focusing on people management and business coaching. Her work extends to client services and career counseling, where she helps individuals navigate their professional paths. Additionally, Melissa excels in strategic thinking, providing valuable insights to help businesses and executives thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.Throughout her illustrious career, Melissa Bassano has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top VP of the Year in Client Services 2025.Aside from her successful career, Melissa is deeply committed to making a difference in the community. She is a passionate volunteer, dedicating countless hours to various charitable organizations. Her volunteer work includes mentoring young professionals and supporting cancer research and patient support groups. Melissa firmly believes in giving back and continually seeks ways to uplift and empower those around her.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Melissa Bassano for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Melissa is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Melissa attributes her success to her perseverance, positive mindset, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to guide individuals and organizations toward excellence, resilience, and meaningful success.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/melissa-a- About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

