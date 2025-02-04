USHBC Supports Confirmation of Chris Wright as Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the Senate’s confirmation of Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as the next U.S. Secretary of Energy. A distinguished energy executive with a decades-long career at the forefront of American energy innovation, Secretary Wright brings a pragmatic and results-driven approach that will strengthen our energy security, promote technological advancements, and ensure a balanced strategy that supports small businesses and working families nationwide. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“Chris Wright is an exceptional choice to lead the Department of Energy. His expertise as a pioneering force in energy production and his commitment to an all-of-the-above energy strategy make him uniquely positioned to advance policies that strengthen American energy independence. He recognizes that a stable, affordable, and reliable energy supply is vital to the success of millions of small businesses that depend on predictable energy costs.”Javier continued by saying:“Under Secretary Wright’s leadership, we are confident that the Department of Energy will champion an energy strategy that prioritizes both innovation and pragmatism. He has long been an advocate for American energy dominance. His leadership comes at a crucial moment when our country must embrace a pragmatic approach to energy policy. By focusing on permitting reform and technological breakthroughs, he will help remove burdensome bureaucratic barriers that have stifled energy infrastructure projects, which are critical to ensuring affordable energy for all Americans.”The USHBC looks forward to working with Secretary Wright to advance policies that support energy innovation, streamline regulatory processes, and ensure that small businesses in the energy and energy-reliant industries continue to thrive. A strategic, responsible transition to clean energy must consider the needs of small businesses and working families, and we are confident that Secretary Wright will lead with a commitment to economic growth, job creation, and energy security.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

