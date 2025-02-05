IGY Marinas and Aqua superPower Launch First Electric Marine Charger in Sardinia

IGY Portisco Marina Aqua superPower installation

PORTISCO, ITALY, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Marinas, the world’s leading international marina network, has partnered with Aqua superPower to bring electric marine charging to Sardinia for the first time. The installation of an Aqua 75 marine fast charger at IGY Portisco Marina reinforces IGY’s commitment to sustainability and marks another milestone in its dedication to environmental stewardship.This installation follows the successful deployment of two Aqua 75 chargers at IGY Vieux-Port de Cannes, strengthening ASP’s relationship with IGY for electric charging infrastructure in Europe.“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Aqua superPower to bring cutting-edge sustainable solutions to our marinas,” said Adrian Grijincu, General Manager at IGY Portisco Marina. “The installation of the Aqua 75 at IGY Portisco Marina reflects our ongoing dedication to providing forward-thinking solutions for sustainable yachting while maintaining the high standard of service our clients expect.”IGY Portisco Marina, one of IGY’s 23 premier locations globally, boasts 589 berths capable of accommodating vessels up to 90 meters. Situated at the gateway to the iconic Costa Smeralda, the marina offers crystal-clear waters, a safe outer breakwater, and a wide range of high-end amenities, including shops, dining, and world-class customer service.Solar thermal panels, 100% renewable electricity, and dedicated waste recycling systems are part of the many sustainable practices at IGY Portisco Marina. The marina also uses water/oil separators to prevent contamination and provides floating booms and dispersants to address oil spills, ensuring quick action to protect marine ecosystems. These initiatives reduce carbon emissions, conserve resources, and prioritise pollution prevention, setting a new standard for environmental stewardship.Karen Gill, Chief Operations Officer at Aqua superPower, emphasised the significance of this partnership: “We’re proud to expand our relationship with IGY Marinas and deliver our marine fast-charging technology to IGY Portisco Marina. This installation represents a crucial step in advancing sustainable boating in the Mediterranean, enabling electric vessel owners to explore this beautiful region, while reducing their environmental impact.”Portisco is renowned for its stunning coastal scenery, turquoise waters, and serene beaches. The addition of Aqua superPower’s charging infrastructure at IGY Portisco Marina aligns with the destination’s appeal as a haven for modern, eco-conscious boaters, and also allows for multiple electric boating day trips to the protected Maddalena Islands 20 nautical miles to the north.Marina owners, waterfront destinations, and local governments have a unique opportunity to embrace and support electric boating by adopting Aqua superPower's high-speed, reliable charging infrastructure. With an expanding range of electric boats now available, Aqua’s smart networked superchargers enable users to recharge in just 20 to 90 minutes, supporting the transition to cleaner, more sustainable marine travel.This latest collaboration between IGY Marinas and Aqua superPower highlights a shared vision to transform the marine industry through innovation and sustainability.### ENDS ###Notes to EditorTo download images: IGY - Aqua Press Photos About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support.Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / PR@IGYMarinas.comAbout Aqua superPowerAqua superPower is the first fully marinised dockside network of fast charge stations for electric boats. The product range includes AC and DC charging solutions with a current maximum power output of 300 kW, allowing DC compatible powerboats to rapidly recharge and extend their autonomy. Aqua superPower has developed the first supercharger specifically engineered and rated for use in marine environments. Built to IP65 standards, Aqua superPower is a revolutionary and sustainable marine charging solution.The global electric boat market is projected by Aqua superPower and others to be worth over $20 billion by 2027. There are currently over 30 million recreational boats in the world. Assuming the boat market continues to grow in line with historical trends, Aqua superPower believes there could be more than 1 million electric boats by 2030. aqua-superpower.comSource: IDTechEx, Electric Boats and Ships 2017-2027; Aqua estimatesAqua superPower Press OfficeSabine RaabeE: sabine.raabe@aqua-superpower.comm: +44-7966 417829

