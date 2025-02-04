Ocusell Announces Partnership With FMLS To Streamline Crucial Agent Workflows While Enhancing Compliance

Ocusell partners with FMLS to streamline agent workflows, cut listing time by 82%, and reduce compliance violations by 75% with AI-powered automation.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocusell , provider of Ocusell List™, a first-of-its-kind add/edit listing management tool announces the launch of their partnership with FMLS , the largest Multiple Listing Service in the state of Georgia, and 5th largest in the United States. Using a blend of AI and bespoke customization, this patent-pending technology speeds up the time it takes agents to create a listing by 82%, syncs with over 40 public data feeds to auto-populate the majority of fields in a listing, and reduces the likelihood of compliance violations by 75% or more. Additionally, the platform makes it easy to instantly publish a listing to multiple MLSs."Ocusell is a game-changing listing management product that utilizes AI to enable listing agents to add and edit their listings in FMLS easily,” said Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO. “Plus, this innovative tool allows FMLS agents and brokers to input their listings once and seamlessly distribute them to other participating MLSs, saving time and enhancing efficiency.”As the real estate industry responds to tighter regulations and more scrutiny over how agents and brokers carry out their duties, Ocusell List provides a smooth transition to a new world where several fully-fledged technology tools can exist within one platform to address multiple needs. Not only does the software automatically scan for compliance issues unique to the MLS, but agents can also generate listing descriptions using the AI language model and automatically reorder photos so they follow the natural flow of an in-person home tour. An initial pilot study with an early adopter of Ocusell demonstrated agents spent 82% less time creating and publishing a listing once they made the switch."With every MLS or brokerage partner we add we do a deep dive into their unique business rules so their agents can rest assured any potential compliance issues are caught by our platform before a listing goes live," said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO of Ocusell. "FMLS is leading the way by bringing a cutting-edge tool to their members. With Ocusell List they lower the risks of compliance fines and reputational damage while also saving agents time and effort."Several more major MLS partnerships are due to be announced in the next few months and many more as the year unfolds.ABOUT FMLSFirst Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth largest MLS in the US. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States and much of Central America. Find out more at https://firstmls.com/ ABOUT OCUSELLOcusell is a proptech company that provides compliant listing management solutions for MLSs, brokers, and agents. By offering a single point of data entry to multiple MLSs, AI-powered time-saving features, and real-time compliance checks, Ocusell List™ enables brokers and agents to efficiently create, edit, and manage listings while ensuring compliance with MLS rules. For more information visit https://www.ocusell.ai/

