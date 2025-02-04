Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities Introduces 2025 Board, Stepping into a New Chapter of Service

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers announcing their 2025 Board of Officers The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities 2025 Officers. (L-R: Megan E. Klein is President, Griselda Rodriguez is President-Elect, Jeremy Tissot is Vice President, Chandra Gehri Spencer is Treasurer, and Nareg S. Kitsinian is Secretary)

LATLC announces its 2025 Board of Directors, dedicated to advancing charitable initiatives and strengthening community programs across Los Angeles.

Our 2025 board represents the very best of the legal profession and their unwavering commitment to giving back...” — 2025 LATLC President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to making a positive impact in the greater Los Angeles community, proudly announces its newly elected board of directors for 2025. These individuals, each distinguished in their legal careers and philanthropic efforts, will guide LATLC’s mission of improving the lives of those in need through charitable giving and volunteer work.Leading the board as President is Megan E. Klein, a committed advocate for justice with a passion for community service. Megan brings extensive leadership experience and a deep commitment to advancing LATLC’s initiatives, including supporting local families, youth programs, and those facing significant challenges.Megan, who became part of LATLC in 2017 and served as co-chair of the Partner Charities Committee for many years before becoming an officer in 2021, is joined by an accomplished group of legal professionals who will shape LATLC’s future:Griselda Rodriguez, President-ElectJeremy Tissot, Vice PresidentChandra Gehri Spencer, TreasurerNareg S. Kitsinian, SecretaryBradley Wallace, Immediate Past PresidentEach board member reflects LATLC’s core values of compassion, integrity, and service. Together, they will oversee programs that provide vital resources, scholarships, and opportunities for Los Angeles residents. LATLC remains steadfast in its dedication to helping children, families, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others in need.LATLC’s outgoing board, led by 2024 President Bradley Wallace, achieved remarkable milestones, including record-breaking fundraising efforts, impactful events like the annual "Comfort & Joy" program, and reaching a new milestone of $6,000,000 this year. The new board aims to build on this momentum, ensuring LATLC continues to serve as a beacon of hope and support in Los Angeles.“Our 2025 board represents the very best of the legal profession and their unwavering commitment to giving back,” said Megan E. Klein. “We are excited to carry forward LATLC’s legacy of creating meaningful change and serving our community with compassion and purpose.”Since its founding in 2006, LATLC has donated over $6 million to local charities and contributed thousands of hours of volunteer work. With a new board of directors at the helm, the organization is poised to expand its reach and impact in 2025 and beyond.For more information about LATLC and its upcoming initiatives, visit www.latlc.org

