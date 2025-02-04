Ashley Paul Goes Live Tonight with World-Renowned DJ Epps

Listeners can tune in at 10 PM as they bring the Golden Light to Rock The Bells on SiriusXM

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Celebrated EDM artist Ashley Paul , recently named the Top Artist by New York Weekly and Los Angeles Weekly Times for the second consecutive year, continues to make waves in the music industry. With multiple chart-topping singles and a growing international fan base, Ashley is set to debut her latest electrifying track, "Golden Light," live on DJ Epps ' show tonight, Tuesday at 10 PM ET. Fans can tune in on Instagram Live or SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells channel to catch the exclusive premiere.Ashley’s new single, Golden Light, is a collaboration with renowned Canadian EDM and house-funk producer Big Cree . The track, released on January 24 across all platforms along with a visually stunning music video, showcases Ashley’s signature soaring vocals in a dynamic EDM mashup infused with emotion and energy.DJ Epps dropped a snippet of Golden Light on New Music Monday and the audience went wild. so much though DJ Epps got in direct contact with Miss Paul to invite her on the show.Golden Light Born from Real-Life Inspiration "Golden Light" is more than just a song—it’s a heartfelt message of hope and resilience inspired by the devastating fires in Los Angeles. The creative process behind the track spanned continents, with Ashley working from her Miami studio and Big Cree in Canada.When Ashley first heard Big Crees' track she said "I vibed with it immediately," "It was dramatic, artistic, and hooky. That day, as the fires raged in L.A., I channeled my heartbreak and guilt into the music. The lyric, 'Wishin' that the storm would blow on by, so I can see the golden light,' became my way of expressing the collective sadness and desire for healing.The accompanying music video for "Golden Light" is equally captivating, featuring breathtaking natural landscapes bathed in warm, golden hues. Directed and produced by Big Cree. Check out the music video here: https://youtu.be/5u1keiTXduE About Ashley Paul:Ashley Paul is a globally recognized, Billboard-charting EDM and dance music singer-songwriter,and powerhouse performer renowned for her electrifying performances. In 2024, she embarked on an impressive 90-date UK tour, sharing the stage with iconic acts like Blue, East 17, and more.Her hit single Bingo Baby has garnered over 1 million streams across all platforms, soaring to #1 on the Amazon Music Charts.Hearts Up made its debut on SiriusXM BPM with the Robbie Rivera Remix, topping charts worldwide and reaching #2 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart.Dance 4 Your Life premiered on Sirius Utopia with the StoneBridge Remix and has held the #1 spot for the past six weeks.Dance You Gotta climbed to #3 on the Music Week Dance Chart and continues to gain momentum on Sirius Radio.

