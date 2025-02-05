Freen OÜ to Represent Estonia at Hannover Messe 2025

Freen OÜ, an Estonian leader in metalwork and renewable energy solutions, will showcase at Hannover Messe 2025 on the joint stand with Enterprise Estonia (EIS).

KOHTLA-JäRVE, ESTONIA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen OÜ, Estonian company specializing in metal processing, production, and renewable energy solutions—including its innovative small wind turbine line—proudly announces its participation at Hannover Messe 2025 as one of Estonia’s most innovative companies. Representing Estonia on the global stage, Freen OÜ will be featured at the joint stand organized by Enterprise Estonia (EIS) from March 31 to April 4 2025, at the Exhibition Grounds Hannover.A Proud Showcase of Estonian InnovationFreen OÜ’s participation at Hannover Messe highlights its commitment to technological innovation and sustainability, as well as its excellent results in producing vertical axis wind turbines—an affordable solution for homes, businesses, and communities with the potential to democratize access to wind energy. With a strong reputation in advanced metal processing and renewable energy, the company is honored to stand alongside world industry leaders, proudly showcasing Estonia’s competitive edge and forward-thinking industrial solutions.“Being at Hannover Messe is a unique opportunity to demonstrate Estonia’s innovative spirit.” said Kate Samedova of Freen OÜ. “We are excited to promote our small wind solutions and green energy technologies at the epicenter of industrial transformation, proving that sustainable practices can drive global competitiveness.”Experience Cutting-Edge TechnologiesHannover Messe 2025 is the premier international platform for industrial transformation, featuring more than 4,000 exhibitors, 1,600+ speakers, and over 130,000 on-site attendees. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness live demonstrations of breakthrough technologies, from autonomous robots to applications of generative AI in industry. Key topics at the event include:- Smart Manufacturing & Automation: Latest advances in sensor technology, robotics, and process automation.- Digital Ecosystems & AI in Industry: Exploring how generative AI is transforming industrial processes, digital platforms, and IT/OT security.- Energy for Industry: Innovations in digital energy, E-mobility, hydrogen, and fuel cells.- Engineered Parts & Innovative Materials: Developments in lightweight construction and metal components.Connect with Freen at Hannover Messe 2025If you are looking for a reliable European partner in subcontracting metalworking services , full-cycle manufacturing, metal assemblies, or custom metal processing, Freen OÜ team will be happy to discuss how they can support your projects with high-quality solutions.Freen OÜ also invites businesses exploring small wind solutions to connect during the event and learn how vertical axis turbines can help with energy transition, reduce energy costs, and support ESG goals. Whether you're looking to enhance sustainability or improve operational efficiency, Freen experts are ready to consult with you at the event. Contact us to schedule a meeting!About Freen OUFreen OÜ is an Estonian company specializing in metal processing, manufacturing, and renewable energy solutions. With a strong focus on small wind technology, Freen produces vertical axis wind turbines that offer an affordable and sustainable energy solution for homes, businesses, and communities.About Enterprise Estonia (EIS)Enterprise Estonia (EIS) is the Estonian organization dedicated to promoting the nation’s international competitiveness and fostering innovative business practices. Through initiatives like the joint stand at Hannover Messe 2025, EIS plays a pivotal role in showcasing Estonia’s dynamic industrial landscape and its potential on the global stage.Media Contact:

