Gross-Wen Technologies supports progress with new executive hire

Steve Wirtel joins GWT as growth strategist, driving expansion

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT) , the wastewater treatment company that produces renewable resources and reduces greenhouse gasses while cleaning wastewater, announced the hiring of Steve Wirtel as Vice President of Business Development. Wirtel has a proven track record of successful leadership within high-growth companies. His addition to the team signals that Gross-Wen Technologies is poised for exponential expansion.“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the team. He was a difference-maker in the rapid expansion of other companies who, like GWT, brought to market water technologies that disrupt legacy wastewater treatments and provide vast benefit to communities,” said Martin Gross, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Gross-Wen Technologies. “Steve’s expertise in identifying opportunities, building strategic partnerships, and scaling businesses aligns perfectly with our vision for innovation in the renewable energy ecosystem. With his leadership, we are confident in accelerating the adoption and implementation of our water solution worldwide.”Wirtel is a licensed engineer with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Illinois. His technical expertise combines with his deep well of experience in water technologies. He was an integral part of the unique growth environments of U.S. Filter and other companies as they evolved. This background allows him to collaborate closely with GWT’s teams, anticipate potential challenges, and provide valuable insights that align customer requirements with technical capabilities, ultimately driving more informed and successful sales processes.“I am honored to work with the talented team at GWT that developed and commercialized this novel algae technology that removes and recovers nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater for the lowest cost and carbon intensity,” said Steve Wirtel, VP of Business Development at GWT. “I look forward to helping accelerate the implementation of this technology into the wastewater market.”GWT’s revolving algal biofilm (RAB) system is designed for wastewater facilities with limits on the discharge of nitrogen and phosphorus for cost-effective and environmentally friendly wastewater treatment. Before he was appointed vice president, Wirtel was contracted with GWT as the Director of Circular Economy Solutions.***About Gross-Wen TechnologiesGross-Wen Technologies is a climate and wastewater treatment technology company that uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. During the treatment process, the algae consume CO2, harmful green house gasses, from the atmosphere, making algae the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. The algae are later harvested to be used as slow-release fertilizer, in biofuels, or in other products. GWT’s patented algae-based water treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm™️ system (RAB™️), is considered the top algae treatment system in the world. Learn more at algae.com.###

