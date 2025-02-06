Luxury Boutique Fitness Studio Offers Sensory Workout Experience

Customized lighting elevates the VersaClimber class experience

ROAM STUDIO marks milestone with by combining VersaClimber and Pilates in a dual studio concept

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roam Studio , a multi-discipline boutique fitness studio, has opened its doors at 6633 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Independently owned by Georgia resident Tiffany Amon, Roam Studio offers a groundbreaking concept that provides both VersaClimber and XFormer Pilates in a captivating setting.To execute her vision, Amon engaged Barbara Chancey Design Group , the leading fitness design firm with a portfolio of more than 200 projects worldwide. “Having the ability to direct all the moving parts down to the smallest detail eliminates costly mistakes,” Chancey says, and her team is known to handle everything from brand identity, design, graphics, operations, and even the retail selections. “Roam Studio reflects a whimsical approach where socializing and community come together through sensory experiences. By tapping into the psychology of lighting, we developed versatile, ever-changing light shows coupled with a robust sound system to tease the imagination, enhance physical exertion, trigger deep emotional responses, and most of all — make fitness fun,” says Chancey, who is behind a fresh crop of new wellness and fitness projects opening over the next two years.Roam Studio is the first boutique fitness studio in the southeastern United States to combine VersaClimber and XFormer Pilates in a dual studio concept. Trusted by the military, A-list celebrities, and professional athletes, the VersaClimber provides unparalleled cardio training by engaging the entire body to mimic the motion of climbing on an incline, maximizing calorie burn and muscle engagement in half the time of traditional cardio workouts. Meanwhile, the patented XFormer machine employs the slow resistance method for sculpting elongated muscles, improving postural alignment, and boosting metabolism.Founder Tiffany Amon said, "ROAM is more than a fitness space—it’s a vision that began in 2018 when I lived in Denver and first encountered the exhilarating VersaClimber. I was immediately sparked by a love for its intensity, efficiency, and results, and Colorado's incredible fitness community inspired me to bring that same sense of connection and passion to Atlanta. The opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry shaped the foundation of what ROAM is today, and I am grateful for the people and places who made the dream possible. Every element of ROAM Studio—from lighting design to programming—has been thoughtfully curated to inspire movement, mindfulness, and connection. It’s a space designed for challenge, strength, and belonging, welcoming anyone looking to be part of a community that values wellness and growth."Follow Roam on Instagram @ROAMStudioATL to learn more about its talented instructors and dynamic classes or visit their website at www.roamstudio.co About Barbara Chancey Design GroupWith two decades of experience in luxury fitness design, the Texas-based Barbara Chancey Design Group creates unforgettable destinations to capture the most ardent fitness enthusiasts. Trusted by entrepreneurs who crave originality, expertise, and results, clients are among the most successful worldwide, and the firm combines a range of expertise with a tailored approach that sets it apart, establishing a style and visual identity that are instantly recognizable.For more information, visit barbarachanceydesign.com.

