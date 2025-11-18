Austin Residents Open New Boutique Fitness Studio for Improved Athletic Performance

BASE balances imaginative studio design with focused training to deliver an elevated fitness experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BASE , a locally owned boutique fitness studio, has opened its doors at 1401 Art Dilly Drive, Austin, Texas. The brainchild of entrepreneur Andrew Phillips, BASE offers foundational training for sports performance and incorporates fiery athletic yoga, mat Pilates, strength, stretch, and music driven classes for both group fitness and private training.As a pioneer in the concept of merging business and fitness, BASE has partnered with Wellhub to provide work-life wellness programs for healthier, happier employees.Founder Andrew Phillips commented, “The classes we offer at BASE can be a powerful asset for Austin employers looking to elevate their wellness offerings. Our programming supports increased physical activity, stronger employee engagement, and long-term reductions in healthcare costs — all through a more intentional approach to movement.”Seeking originality and expertise, Phillips engaged Barbara Chancey Design Group , a Texas-based specialty firm with a portfolio of more than 200 boutique fitness projects worldwide. “With an appetite for curiosities, we made the studio’s functionality as flexible as possible and created a dream space to foster specialized training and creative class formats limited only by imagination. From concept through completion, we placed purpose at the center of each decision and considered how branding and design contribute to function, retention, and member enjoyment to create a timeless space,” Chancey says, and her team is behind a fresh crop of gorgeous new studios opening over the next two years.BASE is dedicated to giving back to the community and supports local non-profits and fundraising events. For more information, including corporate wellness, classes, careers, and introductory pricing, visit: https://www.baseatx.com/ About BASELocated in the heart of East Austin, BASE is a purpose-built training studio designed to help athletes of every level Build, Advance, Sustain, and Engage their foundation through smart, intentional movement. As an Austin-owned and operated space, we understand the demands of an active lifestyle — from the everyday mover to the elite competitor. BASE exists to help people train with intention, move with purpose, and perform at their highest level—inside and outside the studio.Follow BASE on Instagram, Tik-Tok, and Facebook or visit their website at https://www.baseatx.com/ team@baseatx.comAbout Barbara Chancey Design GroupExperts in boutique fitness startup and design, the Texas-based Barbara Chancey Design Group creates award-winning studios worldwide and offers a full range of services for entrepreneurs who crave originality, expertise, and results. The firm combines two decades of experience with a tailored approach that sets it apart, establishing a style and visual identity that is instantly recognizable.For more information, visit barbarachanceydesign.com or email info@barbarachanceydesign.com

