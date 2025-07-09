Ritual Fitness + Wellness Announces Flagship Location in New Jersey

The new studio features 10 Mega Pro Megaformer machines with generous spacing for a clear line of sight and private wellness suites.

Boutique fitness studio offers Lagree Megaformer classes, contrast therapy, and red light therapy in a single destination for total well-being.

Rooted in function, we created a warm, welcoming identity that appeals to multi-generational fitness enthusiasts.” — Barbara Chancey

ALLENDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ritual Fitness + Wellness , an independently owned boutique fitness studio, has opened its doors at 49 West Allendale Ave., Allendale, NJ.The groundbreaking concept studio specializes in Lagree Method workout classes delivered by world-class Legree-certified instructors, all carefully crafted and delivered through their signature high-energy experience and expert programming. Invented by French fitness legend Sebastian Legree, the patented Megaformer delivers an intense, low-impact, full-body workout using slow, controlled movements to ignite muscle endurance and build strength.The studio also offers the ultimate wellness ritual: a dynamic combination of cold plunge, infrared sauna, and the red light therapy designed to rejuvenate the body, accelerate recovery, and enhance mental resilience. By alternating between intense cold and soothing heat, contrast therapy stimulates circulation, reduces inflammation, and boosts overall well-being. The addition of the medical-grade red light therapy bed takes restoration even deeper, energizing cells, supporting skin health, and promoting healing from the inside out.The 3,206 square-foot flagship location is equipped with 10 Mega Pro Megaformer machines with generous spacing for a clear line of sight to optimize the workout experience. The studio also includes a social area with lockers and complimentary coffee and tea bar, retail fashion zone, blow-dry bar with Dyson hair tools, as well as private wellness suites.New Jersey resident and owner, Caitlyn Coyle, founded the studio on the belief that true wellness is a balance of intention and recovery. “My goal was to create a space where people can slow down, clear their minds, and take care of themselves without over complicating it. From the beginning, I wanted Ritual to feel approachable, elevated, and community driven. It has been incredible to see how the studio has truly resonated with people. For me, it has always been about creating something meaningful where people genuinely feel at home and look forward to coming back,” said Coyle.To execute her vision, Coyle engaged Barbara Chancey Design Group , a Texas-based specialty firm with a portfolio of more than 200 fitness and wellness projects worldwide. “Every design decision was thoughtfully rooted in function, and the brand's warm, welcoming identity was created to appeal to multi-generational fitness enthusiasts. Caitlyn was a joyful client who trusted us to weave together all the moving parts of a startup business, from concept to grand opening,” Chancey says, and her firm is behind a fresh crop of new wellness and fitness projects opening over the next two years.About Ritual Fitness + WellnessAt Ritual, we celebrate the transformative power of movement, recovery, and self-care. Located in the heart of Allendale, our thoughtfully designed space is where individuals come to build strength, rejuvenate their bodies, and embrace holistic wellness.As a female-owned and operated studio, Ritual was founded on the belief that true wellness is not just about breaking a sweat—it is about creating a sustainable, balanced lifestyle. Our mission is to provide a space where movement, recovery, and self-care intersect, and where strength is built with purpose, intention, and dedication. From our intense Megaformer workouts to the soothing benefits of infrared sauna, cold plunge, and red light therapy, every experience is crafted to reset your body and elevate your well-being.Follow Ritual on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook or visit their website at ritualnj.comAbout Barbara Chancey Design GroupExperts in boutique fitness design, the Texas-based Barbara Chancey Design Group creates unforgettable destinations and offers a full range of startup services for global entrepreneurs who crave originality, expertise, and results. The firm combines two decades of experience with a tailored approach that sets it apart, establishing a style and visual identity that is instantly recognizable. For more information, visit barbarachanceydesign.com or email info@barbarachanceydesign.com

