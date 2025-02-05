Glendale Area Schools Credit Union Is Now Live with Aptys’ Real-Time Payments via FedNow® Service

Naseer Nasim, CEO, Aptys Solutions

PLANO, TX 75204-7198, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end digital payment solutions serving over 5,500 financial institutions, proudly announces the successful implementation of its Instant Pay Solution, enabling Glendale Area Schools Credit Union to deliver real-time payment capabilities via the FedNow® Service.

“Aptys is dedicated to driving innovation in the payments industry by equipping financial institutions with state-of-the-art solutions that streamlines real-time payment and integration with 3rd party platforms,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. “Our open payment platform provides seamless connectivity for any core or digital banking system, empowering our customers to deliver an exceptional user experience with unmatched speed, efficiency, and reliability.”

Powered by Aptys' unified payment platform for all payment rails, the Instant Pay solution redefines payment capabilities with real-time integration across core and digital systems. This powerful, cloud-native solution enables 24/7/365 real-time payments, instant settlement, and offers comprehensive support for all payment channels, including ACH, wire, and image cash letter.

Glendale Area Schools Credit Union leveraged Aptys' Instant Pay, APIs, and SDK solutions to seamlessly integrate its core processing and digital banking platforms with the FedNow® Service, enabling secure, real-time payments for both businesses and consumers. The solution supports Send, Receive, and Request for Payment capabilities, offering a complete suite of real-time payment services that enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving needs of their members.

“Working with Aptys Solutions has been amazing,” said Wesley Walton, CEO of Glendale Area Schools Credit Union. “In the middle of our core conversion, Aptys was able to implement FedNow and integrate with our new online banking vendors, in record time.”

This successful deployment highlights Aptys' leadership in delivering next-generation payment solutions that drive innovation, elevate operational efficiency, and create a distinct competitive advantage for our customer.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions leverages modern technology to simplify payments, enabling institutions to remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape. We serve over 5,500 institutions, making us a trusted partner for streamlining their payments infrastructure. For more information, visit aptyssolutions.com.

