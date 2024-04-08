FNBB Makes Strategic Move to Faster Payments with Aptys Solutions

Pax Mogenson, President & CEO, FNBB Naseer Nasim, President & CEO, Aptys Solutions

FNBB partners with Aptys for faster payments! Streamlined services, instant settlements & real-time options for banks.

Our collaboration with FNBB marks a crucial milestone in advancing payment services.” — Naseer Nasim, CEO, Aptys Solutions

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,500 financial institutions, announces its newest partnership with First National Bankers Bank (FNBB), the first nationally chartered bankers bank in the country.

To support FNBB's strategic vision of enhanced payment services, including the FedNow® Service, this new partnership seamlessly integrates image cash letter solutions, instant pay settlement, and send & receive modules through the versatile PayLOGICS multi-channel payments platform.



FNBB Embraces a Comprehensive Approach to Faster Payments

FNBB is actively planning for the future of payments, strategically preparing for both the FedNow Service and Real-Time Payments (RTP). The Aptys partnership is just one component of their comprehensive approach. FNBB already empowers its network of over 600 financial institutions with real-time payment solutions through existing services like Instant Pay and PayLOGICS. Aptys' open, RESTful APIs complement this strategy by addressing the challenge of 24/7/365 real-time payment availability. This allows FNBB customers to offer faster payment capabilities, including the critical feature of immediate funds availability with the FedNow service.



The Benefits of Aptys and PayLOGICS for FNBB

In addition to Instant Pay, the integration of PayLOGICS and image cash letter reinforces archival capabilities, expedites returns and adjustments, and facilitates cost-competitive image exchanges across diverse markets. The PayLOGICS implementation provides FNBB with a unified, centralized view of all customer payment activities, inherently improving the ability to better monitor risk, analyze payment trends and potentially stop payment fraud.

FNBB's decision to partner with Aptys is grounded in Aptys' comprehensive array of digital payments, its involvement with the FedNow® Service and instant payments, and the shared goal of revenue growth through streamlined transaction aggregation and cost-optimized routing methods.

Aptys CEO, Naseer Nasim, states, "Our collaboration with FNBB marks a crucial milestone in advancing payment services. Integrating image cash letter and Instant Pay through PayLOGICS empowers FNBB to meet current demands and ensures sustained growth in the digital payments landscape."

FNBB President and CEO Pax Mogenson, adds “Our partnership with Aptys, integrating robust modules, is an integral part of our strategy to offer exceptional payment solutions that include instant payments. By partnering with Aptys, we are able to provide our shareholder and customer banks the opportunity for them to participate in FedNow and The Clearing House RTP services. This collaboration yields daily settlement capabilities, unlimited file capacity, 100% availability, and direct settlement processes that integrate with our online banking network.”

FNBB is now live with the FedNow Service and Aptys' Instant Pay, offering connectivity and comprehensive benefits. The rapidly evolving landscape of payments demands instant accessibility for both consumers and businesses. Current payment methods, while effective, introduce operational friction. Instant payments eliminate this friction, providing operational efficiency for financial institutions and meeting the instantaneous demands of their customers. With instantaneous clearing and settlement, FIs can gain a competitive edge and efficiently cater to the evolving needs of the modern payment ecosystem.

About First National Bankers Bank

First National Bankers Bank (FNBB), the banking subsidiary of First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc., serves the correspondent banking needs of more than 600 community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. FNBB is committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and reliable correspondent services to help community financial institutions build efficiencies, grow their customer relationships, minimize risk and comply with regulations. FNBB, chartered in 1984, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, and Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com and moli.me