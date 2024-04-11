Aptys Solutions Achieves Two Major Milestones in Faster Payments Landscape

Eugene Yankevich, Chief Technology Officer, Aptys Solutions Naseer Nasim, President & CEO, Aptys Solutions

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,500 financial institutions, including FedNow Services®, Real-Time Payments (RTP), mobile convergence platform, international and domestic wire, ACH, and image cash letter, proudly announces ISO® 20022 Certification for the Fedwire® Funds Service and Request For Pay (RFP) Certification for the FedNow® Service enabling Aptys to offer the latest in payments.

Aptys is now one of the four distinguished companies in the U.S. that have attained the Fedwire ISO 20022 Depository Institution Testing Environment (DIT2) certification from the Federal Reserve Bank, a remarkable feat accomplished a full month ahead of the vendor certification date. This pioneering accomplishment underscores Aptys’ unwavering dedication to spearheading advancement in the ever-evolving payments landscape. Not only does this achievement underscore our readiness to support the Fedwire Funds Service’s single-day cutover to the ISO 20022 messaging standard on March 10, 2025, but it also epitomizes our unparalleled commitment to empowering financial institutions with innovative solutions, agility, efficiency, and decisive market advantage.

“Securing early Fedwire ISO 20022 DIT2 certification epitomizes Aptys’ relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Naseer Nasim, President & CEO of Aptys Solutions. "This achievement places our clients and partners in a position to achieve faster time to market, enabling them to gain a competitive advantage by enhancing processing efficiency and improving data exchange."

In a parallel stride, Aptys celebrates another triumph with the certification of its RFP product for the FedNow Service. This milestone places Aptys among the thirteen organizations in the US offering RFP for the FedNow Service.

“Our team's dedication to pioneering payment solutions has propelled Aptys to the forefront of the industry,” said Eugene Yankevich, Chief Technology Officer at Aptys Solutions. "Additionally, our commitment to rapid deployment, technical mastery, and a strong culture of innovation solidifies Aptys as the unequivocal partner for financial institutions navigating the future of payments.”

Aptys remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the payments landscape, with a proven track record of innovation and unwavering dedication to client success. These milestones underscore Aptys' commitment to empowering financial institutions with industry leading payment solutions. Aptys stands as a trusted partner for financial institutions seeking to embrace the future of payments with confidence and agility.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is a leading provider of electronic payment processing software tailored for financial institutions. With a robust payments platform processing nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually, Aptys serves over 5,500 banks and credit unions nationwide. Through its unified electronic payments platform, Aptys empowers financial institutions to offer distinctive payment products that enhance efficiencies, reduce friction, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk. Dedicated to driving faster, safer, and industry-leading payment innovations, Aptys Solutions streamlines operations and fosters growth for its clientele. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com and moli.me.