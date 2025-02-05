Icarus Medical Launches the Adonis Knee Brace, a Breakthrough in Osteoarthritis Management

Adonis Knee Brace: Lightweight, Dynamic Support for Osteoarthritis Relief

Icarus Medical unveils Adonis, a lightweight knee brace using joint distraction technology to provide targeted unloading for OA pain relief and mobility.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Medical , a forward-thinking leader in orthopedic bracing technology, has announced the launch of the Adonis Knee Brace , an advanced solution that uses new “joint-distraction” technology to provide targeted joint unloading for individuals with medial and lateral osteoarthritis Osteoarthritis affects more than 32 million adults in the United States, often leading to chronic pain and reduced mobility. Many patients seeking alternatives to surgery or long-term medication struggle to find effective treatment options. The Adonis Knee Brace introduces a new approach to managing knee osteoarthritis by incorporating a dynamic Joint Distraction hinge, which reduces the contact pressure within an arthritic joint by prying the joint apart while extending during movement. This patented innovation allows for improved mobility and pain relief while enabling individuals to maintain an active lifestyle.The Adonis Knee Brace has been developed with patient comfort and usability in mind. Its lightweight and form-fitting design ensures stability throughout daily activities, preventing unwanted migration or discomfort. Weighing just 9 ounces, Adonis is the lightest unicompartmental unloader brace currently available.“There is nothing like this technology. Joint distraction is the holy grail of managing joint pain, and Adonis delivers. With arthritis affecting younger individuals, advanced non-surgical solutions are solutions are critical," said Dave Johnson, founder and CEO of Icarus Medical Innovations. “The Adonis Knee Brace unloads the medial compartment – either due to osteoarthritis or to protect the meniscus -- by prying the joint apart at the optimal range of motion, targeting knee pain in a minimalistic way. Patient outcomes are excellent thus far, and we are seeing actual correction in varus is some patients while evaluating gait, and more data will be forthcoming. This product compliments the Ascender, so Icarus can brace any type of knee arthritis in the best possible way.”The Adonis Knee Brace is now available and sold through select clinical partners. Healthcare providers interested in incorporating the Adonis into their patient care programs are encouraged to contact Icarus Medical for further details.About Icarus Medical InnovationsIcarus Medical Innovations is a pioneer in advanced orthopedic bracing, specializing in 3D-printed, patient-centric solutions. By integrating biomechanical engineering with cutting-edge medical research, Icarus Medical is redefining the standards for orthopedic support, offering custom-fit, high-performance bracing technology proven to improve mobility and reduce pain.

Adonis - Joint Distraction Knee Brace | Overview Video

