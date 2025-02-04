Catherine M. Watson Elected Partner at Boston’s Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

Catherine M. Watson, Partner, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based law firm Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. has announced that Catherine M. Watson has been promoted to Partner.

Attorney Watson joined Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers in 2011 and concentrates her practice in the areas of estate planning, estate administration and probate litigation. She is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA; and earned her J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston, MA. She is admitted to the Massachusetts Bar. Watson also serves as the Vice President of the Family Business Association, Inc.

Watson previously worked as private counsel for the Children and Family Law Panel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services. Prior to practicing law, Watson worked for a non-profit organization managing international adoptions with Russia and Lithuania.

About Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. offices are in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Estate Planning & Administration, Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Taxation, Real Estate, Family Law, and Hospitality Law. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

