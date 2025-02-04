Fully Embrace a Circular Economy with SGS’s Circularity Services

Launch expands SGS's new IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS blends its standout testing, inspection and certification (TIC) expertise with three decades of sustainability leadership to create Circularity services within its IMPACT NOW for sustainability portfolio.A circular economy aims to eliminate waste by reusing, reducing, recycling, redesigning, sharing and repairing resources.If you wish to design sustainable products, reduce material consumption, minimize production-related emissions, streamline processes or optimize waste management, SGS’s global experts provide everything needed to realize your vision, including:Design, reuse, recycle:• Life cycle assessment (LCA) study and environmental product declaration• Product and material assessment• Plastic packaging testing and claims supportCertified circularity:• Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) content certifications• International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS• Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials’ (RSB) Global Advanced Products Certification• Biodegradability and compostability testing• Supply chain traceability through digital product passports• Expanded recyclability assessment for paper materialsPlastic pollution prevention:• Plastic pellet-loss prevention – Operation Clean Sweep (OCS)Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, commented on the Circularity suite’s importance: “Following months of determination, we are thrilled to launch our fourth IMPACT NOW pillar – Circularity – harnessing our decades as a sustainability and TIC industry leader.“This complete offering combines the latest circular economy solutions and established practices to provide one place for all your circularity needs. Our global network of experts is ready to guide you toward a circular economy that benefits your organization by reducing waste and protecting the planet.”As sustainability is a complex and rapidly evolving area, SGS hears organizations’ concerns on a daily basis. Its experts worldwide, equipped with 30-plus years of sustainability leadership, are ready to move you from complexity to clarity, and from advice to transparent and meaningful action.IMPACT NOW is more than just a concept. It’s SGS’s commitment to addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste. Embedding sustainability into every action and service it provides, SGS aims to contribute positively to society and achieve a net-zero, nature-positive and pollution-free world.SGS’s IMPACT NOW Circularity services constantly evolve to meet new challenges. Contact SGS to learn more.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

