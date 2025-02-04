Jessica Munoz Selected as Top Global Thought Leader and Advocate of the Year by IAOTP

Jessica Munoz honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Munoz, Driving Global Advocacy and Empowerment Initiatives as a Dynamic Speaker, Thought Leader, and Consultant, was recently selected as Top Global Thought Leader and Advocate of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala With close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Munoz has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Munoz is the Founder of Hoōla Nā Pua, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking and providing healing resources for sexually exploited children. With a formidable background as a clinical emergency and trauma nurse practitioner, Jessica’s unwavering commitment to justice is the cornerstone of her life’s work, illuminating pathways to healing for those in darkness. Her multifaceted expertise encompasses over 18 years of advancing healthcare, pioneering entrepreneurial ventures, and spearheading community initiatives. Jessica is known for her transformative approach to systemic change, having cultivated widespread partnerships to fortify a collective crusade to protect children from sexual exploitation around the globe. In addition, she has raised millions of dollars to help address the child sex trafficking crisis and aftercare needs for those who have been victimized. Jessica has also utilized mainstream media to amplify her cause, collaborating with the hit TV show Hawaii Five-0 in 2017, thereby educating millions on the complexities of sex trafficking. Under her stewardship, Ho‘ōla Nā Pua has catalyzed significant advancements and is setting a precedent for global strategies against trafficking. Under her leadership thousands of people have been educated and hundreds of children and their families have been impacted.Ms. Munoz is a distinguished global thought leader, dynamic speaker, and consultant, whose expertise spans across industries and borders both public and private sectors. Renowned for her innovative approaches and strategic insights, she guides clients through complex challenges with ease and precision. Her specialization in high impact philanthropy, healthcare, and nonprofit consulting empowers organizations to drive impactful change and achieve lasting results. Her development of Pearl Haven, a one of a kind, state-of-the-art premier residential treatment center for sexually exploited girls in the United States, stands as a testament to her vision and the scalable model of care she champions.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to healthcare management, philanthropy, business development, strategic planning, program development, corporate training, non-profit consulting, management consulting, public relations, corporate events, leadership development, team building, and public speaking.Prior to her career, Ms. Munoz earned her. B.S. in Nursing from California State University – Long Beach and her M.S in Nursing. as a nationally board-certified Nurse Practitioner from the University of Hawaii – Manoa.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Munoz has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2020, she was awarded the EAD National Award for Exemplary Partnerships from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. In 2023, she was given the Sword and Shield Non-Profit Leadership National Award from the Attorney General Alliance and this past year she was awarded Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Hawaii Office of the Governor and SoulSpark Media. In 2024 she was recognized by success magazine as a “Change Maker” and Health Care leader of the year by Pacific Edge Magazine. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Global Thought Leader and Advocate of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Munoz for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back Ms. Munoz attributes her success to a strong faith in God, her perseverance seasoned with a blend of grit and grace, and mentors she had along the way. Beyond her professional accolades, outside of work, she shares a unique passion as a tequila connoisseur, blending tradition with a zest for life in every endeavor. In addition, she enjoys outdoor water sports, traveling, and spending time with family. 