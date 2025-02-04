THE BARTON PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES OLIVER PHOENIX AS NEW CEO

My passion for this business is rivalled only by Nick himself and I’m motivated to ensure we achieve our full potential over the next few years” — Oliver Phoenix

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist talent solutions provider The Barton Partnership is delighted to announce the promotion of Group Managing Director, Oliver Phoenix to Chief Executive Officer.

Olly has been instrumental to the success of the business in the past 10 years and is well-positioned to guide The Barton Partnership through its next phase of growth. He has successfully driven expansion across the UK and throughout the EMEA region; continually developed The Barton Partnership’s proposition globally and driven key account growth and diversification across Strategy & M&A, Technology, Transformation & Change, ESG & Sustainability and Technology & Data sectors.

Olly has spent nearly twenty years in the industry, working with consultancies and corporates within the strategy, M&A and transformation space giving him the deep understanding of the sector and what clients want from a specialist talent provider in an ever-changing market. He has coupled this with over ten years of experience leading senior teams and operating at Board Level as the business has grown to over one hundred in headcount and over £20 million in Net Fee Income.

Commenting on his appointment, Olly said “I’m honoured to be appointed CEO of The Barton Partnership. My passion for this business is rivalled only by Nick himself and I’m motivated to ensure we achieve our full potential over the next few years. We have worked hard to ensure the business is well-positioned to support all our clients and candidates as the market continues to improve and I am looking forward to a strong year globally for the firm.”

Nick Barton will continue in his role as Founder, Advisor, and Brand Ambassador promoting the values and vision that define The Barton Partnership brand globally and supporting the leadership team, led by Olly, as they drive the company to new heights.

Nick said “I couldn’t be prouder or more excited to announce Olly’s appointment to CEO as we move into the 18th year since I founded The Barton Partnership, and off the back of a record-breaking and award winning 2024. Founding, growing, and leading this business has been an incredible experience but my greatest satisfaction has come from watching people within the firm evolve and grow over that time and Olly is a great example of that. I’m looking forward to supporting our next chapter in my new capacity and I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the future of the firm and the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

The Barton Partnership are a specialist, strategic talent solutions provider offering fully integrated consulting services, interim management and independent consulting, and permanent search solutions to their global client base. The agency partners with FTSE listed and Fortune 500 companies across all sectors and industries: Private Equity, Global Financial Services, SMEs, Strategic, Innovation & Management Consulting firms (large and boutique), and the Public Sector. Clients are supported globally from offices in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

