"Demon Slayer" Collaboration Event to Return to Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" from March 15th

Ticket sales for the third installment of the popular event launched January 20th; event to continue through December 14th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) has announced the return of a popular collaboration event with "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", allowing fans to experience the world of the hit anime at anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park). The third collaboration event will be held for a limited period, from March 15th (Sat) to December 14th (Sun), 2025. It was also announced that ticket sales have now launched from the official Nijigen no Mori website (https://nijigennomori.com/en/).

Nijigen no Mori has previously held two Demon Slayer collaboration events, the first from April 2022 to January 2023, and the second from July 2023 to January 2024. Both daytime and nighttime events themed on the world of the anime were held, attracting a large number of visitors. As a result of this popularity, this third installment includes Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" Night Event "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" and Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" Day Event "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Illusion of the Demons".

The night event features a nighttime walk based on iconic scenes from the "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Hashira Training Arc", through a 1.2 km forest path. Projection mapping and other effects bring the world of the anime to life, as participants enlist in the Demon Slayer Corps and join the unfolding battle waged by Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira against the demons.

During the daytime event featuring new character illustrations from "ufotable", participants find themselves lost in an illusory world and are challenged with solving the demons' riddles to escape the illusion.

■About Anime "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" is an anime produced by ufotable, based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge published in Shueisha's Jump Comics, which has sold over 150 million copies of its first 23 volumes. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, whose family was killed by demons, enlists in the Demon Slayer Corps in order to return his demon-turned sister Nezuko back to human form during the "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" of the TV anime "Demon Slayer”, which began airing in April 2019. "Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train” was then released in October 2020, followed by the "Mugen Train Arc", "Entertainment District Arc", "Swordsmith Village Arc", and "Hashira Training Arc" of the TV anime Demon Slayer, airing from 2021 to 2024. The heartrending story of humans and demons, ghastly sword fights, charming characters, and the occasional comical scenes have made the anime popular throughout the world. "Demon Slayer The Movie: Infinity Castle" is scheduled to release in theaters in 2025.

Official website: https://demonslayer-anime.com/

■Overview: Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" Third Installment

Duration: March 15th (Sat) to December 14th (Sun), 2025

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (anime park Nijigen no Mori, within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Content:

The world of anime "Demon Slayer" comes to life in the vast nature of anime park Nijigen no Mori. Park guests can immerse themselves in the world of anime "Demon Slayer" through two different events.

1. [Night Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle"

Participants can experience the world of anime "Demon Slayer" recreated with projection mapping and other means on a night walk through a 1.2 km stretch of forest. Relive the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira against the demons as depicted in the "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Hashira Training Arc" of the anime, and gather intelligence for the upcoming fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. Original novelty merchandise will be gifted at the finish line.

2. [Day Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Illusion of the Demons"

Park guests can enjoy a riddle-solving game in an area dotted with character panels featuring illustrations from "ufotable" that are exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. This year's event features the debut of eight new illustrations of demons. Participants have wandered into a world of illusion and are challenged with solving the demons' riddles to escape. Original tin badges exclusive to this collaboration event will be given to participants as a bonus present.

- Goods and Food

Exclusive themed merchandise and food items will once again be available for purchase at Nijigen no Mori. Details to be announced on the official Nijigen no Mori website. Goods introduced during the first and second installments may be made available once again.

Operating Hours:

1. (Night Event) 6:30 - 10:00 p.m. (last entry at 8:45 p.m.)

2. (Day Event) 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (last entry at 4:00 p.m.)

Hours subject to change due to weather. Details will be made available on the Nijigen no Mori official website.

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/VyMQZAhB9B/

Price:

Entry: "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" -- Adults 3,600 - 4,000 yen, Children 1,600 - 1,900 yen

Entry: "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Illusion of the Demons" -- Adults 2,000 yen, Children 1,500 yen

Entry: Night and Day Events -- Adults 5,400 - 5,800 yen, Children 2,900 - 3,200 yen

Premium Ticket: Day Event + Premium Bonus -- Adults 10,000 yen, Children 9,500 yen

Premium Ticket: Night Event + Premium Bonus -- Adults 11,600 - 12,000 yen, Children 9,600 - 9,900 yen

Premium Ticket: Day and Night Events + Premium Bonus -- Adults 13,400 - 13,800 yen, Children 10,900 - 11,200 yen

* All prices above include tax.

* Admission ticket prices may vary depending on the date. Check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

* "Adults" refers to those 12 years old and up, "Children" refers to 11 years old and under.

* Children must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter.

* Children under 4 years old may enter "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" free of charge. Tickets are required for "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Illusion of the Demons".

* Tickets for "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" are timed entry.

Notes: Above details are correct as of time of writing and are subject to change. The latest information will be posted on the official Nijigen no Mori website as soon as it is available.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/kimetsu_awaji/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office, +81 (0)799-64-7061

