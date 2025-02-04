Siempelkamp and SMARTECH Partner to Present Revolutionary Prod-IQ · SmartPress at EPF and WMF Events

AI-enabled autonomous manufacturing to revolutionize the wood panel industry

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siempelkamp in partnership with SMARTECH , proudly presented their innovative Prod-IQ · SmartPress solution for autonomous production lines at the prestigious European Wood-Based Panel Symposium (EPF) in Hamburg and China International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair (WMF) in Shanghai. This groundbreaking solution is designed to transform production processes, enhancing efficiency, automation, and allowing autonomous decision-making capabilities in wood-based panel manufacturing.The co-presentation showcased how the Prod-IQ · SmartPress software integrates AI/ML cutting-edge technology and advanced analytics to optimize pressing lines in real time, contributing to the future of fully autonomous production environments.Gregor Bernardy, Head of Industrial IT & Data Analytics at Siempelkamp: "Siempelkamp chose to partner with SMARTECH because of their combined expertise in industrial engineering and AI technology. Our joint product, Prod-IQ · SmartPress, is in its mature stage and ready for immediate implementation. The enthusiasm we received at the European Wood-Based Panel Symposium reflects how deeply the industry recognizes the readiness and impact of our product."“Our collaboration with Siempelkamp on this project has been a tremendous success,” adds Oren Yahav, AI Director at SMARTECH. “It was an amazing opportunity to demonstrate the potential ofProd-IQ · SmartPress to European industry leaders and experts at the Symposium, highlighting how autonomous processes can enhance production efficiency and consistency.”Hansjoerg Prettner, VP of Sales at SMARTECH, concluded: "The feedback from customers at EPF was remarkable. They were eager to understand how quickly they could integrate Prod-IQ · SmartPress into their own lines. It’s clear that the market is ready for this level of autonomy, and our customers are excited about the operational and efficiency gains it offers. Their questions were not about ‘if’ but ‘when’ they could start benefiting from it."Prod-IQ · SmartPress also set milestones at the China International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair (WMF) in Shanghai. This trade fair focuses on intelligent and innovative production technologies. Here, Prod-IQ · SmartPress was awarded the “Innovation Exhibit” -a recognition of our commitment to technological innovation”, says Gregor Bernardy.Conclusion of the two trade fairs: The feedback from industry participants reinforces SMARTECH and Siempelkamp in their commitment to innovation and sustainability in the production of wood-based panels.About SiempelkampAs a technology provider for machinery and equipment, casting and nuclear technology the Siempelkamp group has an international footprint. We are a system supplier of press lines and complete plants for the wood-based panel industry, metal forming, as well as the composites and rubber industries. With one of the world’s largest hand-molding foundries, we manufacture large cast parts at our Krefeld location; these have a total unit weight of up to 320 t. We also provide transport and storage containers for radioactive waste, and specialize in the dismantling of nuclear plants. The wood-based panel industry forms one of our central markets and our core competence: We cover the entire production process for wood-based panels – from round log and raw material handling up to storage and handling solutions for the finished wood-based panels as well as new approaches of machine learning. We provide our customers with comprehensive after sales & service throughout the entire life cycle of their plant.About SMARTECHSMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH – A Hexion Company is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.For media and press inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.