His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, opens Medlab Middle East 2025

Medlab Middle East 2025 - official opening tour

Themed ‘Empowering today’s laboratories for tomorrow’s future’, the event is expected to draw 20,000 visitors and will feature 800 exhibitors from 40 countries

Medlab Middle East offers industry professionals the opportunity to stay informed on the latest developments in laboratory medicine” — Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, officially opened Medlab Middle East yesterday. The 24th edition of Medlab Middle East takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 3 to 6 February and will showcase more than 800 exhibitors from over 40 countries.

The event is anticipated to welcome over 20,000 attendees over the next three days, offering a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and business-building opportunities. The Medlab brand has expanded significantly in recent years and is now among the foremost medical laboratory exhibitions globally.

Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets said: “Medlab Middle East offers industry professionals the opportunity to stay informed on the latest developments in laboratory medicine and explore world-leading innovations that enhance lab, hospital, clinic, or medical operations, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes. The event spans an impressive space of 17,000 square metres, showcasing a wide array of solutions to elevate the industry region-wide.”

This year, Medlab Middle East focuses on the theme ‘Empowering today’s laboratories for tomorrow’s future’ and will present technologies from Beckman Coulter, Randox, Siemens Healthineers and Sysmex, among many other global leaders. Additionally, with 12 dedicated country pavilions, the exhibition gives a truly international representation of laboratory equipment and management solutions.

The Medlab Middle East Congress, the world’s only multidisciplinary congress, returns with 12-CME-accredited live in-person conferences and will debut a new Lab Automation conference track this year. The congress gives laboratory and healthcare professionals from a variety of specialities the opportunity to meet and network with leading laboratorians from across the globe and learn about best practices in pathology and laboratory medicine.

Other new features launching at Medlab Middle East include the Women’s Health Leadership Forum, Precision Medicine Leadership Forum, ABC Health Forum, Global Lab Leaders’ Breakfast Forum and the GCC Lab Leaders’ Breakfast Forum. The Women’s Health Leadership Forum opened yesterday with an empowering opening address from Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Former Minister in the Government of the UAE.

Elsewhere on the first day, radio host and presenter Kris Fade hosted the opening ceremony as well as the plenary session for Medlab Middle East, which featured Professor Nicaise Ndembi, Deputy Director-General International Vaccine Institute, Africa Regional Office, Kigali, Rwanda and Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Vice President - Global Health Strategy, United Nations Foundation, USA among other respected international experts.

Following the opening plenary session, the Medlab Middle East Congress featured the first day of the Lab Management track which included sessions on global lab leadership, transforming healthcare through innovation and collaboration and advancing diagnostics.

The Haematology conference was opened by Dr Eiman Al Zaabi, Chair of Laboratory Medicine Services Department, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City yesterday and featured experts in haematology from Saudi Arabia and the USA. The histopathology track, which also took place on the first day, explored the impact of AI tools on pathology screening.

The new Lab Automation track launched today with opening remarks delivered by Dr Hady Elkhodary, Director of Laboratory Services and Outreach, American Hospital in Dubai. Key sessions include ‘The future of diagnostic labs: Transforming with automation, robotics and AI’ and ‘Pioneering Progress: the evolution and future of clinical laboratory technologies.’

The Precision Medicine Leadership Forum also launched today with a high-level panel discussion that offers insights from top experts in precision medicine. The fascinating session will discuss cutting-edge innovations in genetics, personalised healthcare, and the new targeted therapies shaping the future of patient care. Moderated by Dr Karolina Kobus, Chief Scientific Officer, Lifespan Group, Dubai, the panel includes leading academics and decision-makers from around the GCC region.

Medlab Middle East is supported by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. The Government of Dubai, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the College of American Pathologists, Saudi Society for Clinical Chemistry, Saudi Quality Council and Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiologists.

The event takes place in Hall 1 and Za’abeel Halls 1-7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and showcases eight distinctive product sectors, which include Disposables, Healthcare/General Services, Imaging, Infrastructure, IT, Laboratory, Medical Equipment and Pharma/Nutrition.



