Lucia Magnani and the LongLife Formula method, models of international excellence for longevity

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucia Magnani, founder and CEO of LongLife Formula, was a guest and

award recipient at the 13th Business Networking Summit in the Health and

Tourism sector, held in Dubai on January 29-30, 2025, as part of The Health

Tourism Development Center of Islamic Countries (HTDC). This event serves

as a strategic opportunity for industry leaders, companies, and professionals

to discuss innovations and advancements in tourism and preventive

medicine.

The recognition awarded to Lucia Magnani acknowledges her dedication to

the field of longevity, to which she has been committed for over 15 years

through the LongLife Formula method, an approach that integrates

prevention, advanced medicine, and self-care to enhance quality of life. The

Lucia Magnani Health Clinic has become a benchmark for health tourism

thanks to innovative protocols and prevention programs based on an in-depth

analysis of oxidative stress and cellular health.

Being among the key figures of a summit of this magnitude confirms the

impact of Lucia Magnani’s work in the fields of health and longevity, further

strengthening the positioning of the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic and the

LongLife Formula method as models of excellence in preventive medicine

and longevity-focused tourism.

Since the beginning of the year, Lucia Magnani Health Clinic has welcomed

over 11 international agencies and tour operators specializing in longevity and

luxury tourism, coming from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates,

Switzerland, Algeria, Lithuania, Hungary, and Georgia.

They have chosen to experience firsthand the LongLife Formula method, the

innovative approach introduced over 15 years ago by CEO Lucia Magnani,

which integrates science, prevention, and self-care to enhance quality of life

and maintain long-term health.

This is a clear sign of the growing interest in an approach to longevity that

goes beyond conventional wellness, offering a structured and scientifically

grounded path to lasting health.

