Lucia Magnani and the LongLife Formula method, models of international excellence for longevity
MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucia Magnani, founder and CEO of LongLife Formula, was a guest and
award recipient at the 13th Business Networking Summit in the Health and
Tourism sector, held in Dubai on January 29-30, 2025, as part of The Health
Tourism Development Center of Islamic Countries (HTDC). This event serves
as a strategic opportunity for industry leaders, companies, and professionals
to discuss innovations and advancements in tourism and preventive
medicine.
The recognition awarded to Lucia Magnani acknowledges her dedication to
the field of longevity, to which she has been committed for over 15 years
through the LongLife Formula method, an approach that integrates
prevention, advanced medicine, and self-care to enhance quality of life. The
Lucia Magnani Health Clinic has become a benchmark for health tourism
thanks to innovative protocols and prevention programs based on an in-depth
analysis of oxidative stress and cellular health.
Being among the key figures of a summit of this magnitude confirms the
impact of Lucia Magnani’s work in the fields of health and longevity, further
strengthening the positioning of the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic and the
LongLife Formula method as models of excellence in preventive medicine
and longevity-focused tourism.
Since the beginning of the year, Lucia Magnani Health Clinic has welcomed
over 11 international agencies and tour operators specializing in longevity and
luxury tourism, coming from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates,
Switzerland, Algeria, Lithuania, Hungary, and Georgia.
They have chosen to experience firsthand the LongLife Formula method, the
innovative approach introduced over 15 years ago by CEO Lucia Magnani,
which integrates science, prevention, and self-care to enhance quality of life
and maintain long-term health.
This is a clear sign of the growing interest in an approach to longevity that
goes beyond conventional wellness, offering a structured and scientifically
grounded path to lasting health.
