Digital Exhaustion Is Real: How Media Behavior Is Changing Brand Strategy

Luca Bertocci, EMBA lecturer and co-founder of Human Centric Group, a marketing branding agency specialised in human-centricity GWI runs the world’s largest survey on the digital consumer, representing 3 billion consumers across 54 global markets Podcast Rise in Europe: Human Centric Group elaboration on GWI Core 2021-2024 global data

With digital fatigue rising, brands must adapt their strategies to balance simplicity with meaningful engagement.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world overwhelmed by constant digital noise, brands face a critical challenge: how to stay relevant as media consumption behaviors evolve. A new article by Luca Bertocci , Co-owner of boutique branding agency Human Centric Group, explores this shift and highlights key implications for brands, particularly in B2B markets.Titled “Brain Rot is Taking Over: Why Simplicity Wins the Masses, but B2B Decision Makers Need More”, the article dives into the concept of “brain rot,” a term chosen as Oxford’s Word of the Year for 2024. It reflects the collective fatigue and disengagement people feel due to the overwhelming volume of low-quality, quick-hit content online."Traditional media outlets, from BBC News to Bloomberg, are losing ground," explains Bertocci. "Even in the digital realm, people are moving toward passive, fast, and easy content consumption, raising the bar for brands to be heard."Decline in Quality Content: A Challenge for BrandsThe article outlines a global decline in engagement with in-depth content. Analysis by Human Centric Group—based on data from GWI , a leading audience intelligence firm covering over 3 billion people globally—reveals that audiences are spending less time with meaningful media across news, podcasts, and video-on-demand platforms, instead opting for quick gratification.However, this doesn’t spell the end for B2B brands seeking meaningful connections. The research highlights that while the general population prefers simplicity, key decision-makers in various industries continue to prioritize more substantial content—if it is delivered in a focused and actionable manner.Insights from Podcast ConsumptionThe article also sheds light on the podcast landscape. In Europe, podcast listening is on the rise, but preferences vary significantly based on professional roles. For example:Business & Finance content dominates across leadership roles, with decision-makers seeking relevant business insights.Technology and Gaming top the charts for developers and tech buyers, reflecting their appetite for innovation and entertainment.HR and Sales leaders lean toward genres like Parenting & Family and Advice & Self-help, revealing a growing interest in personal growth and well-being.Simplicity Versus Depth: What Brands Need to KnowBertocci’s key message for brands is twofold. For mass-market brands, simplicity is essential. Delivering a clear, concise message helps cut through the noise and capture attention. However, in the B2B space, simplicity needs to be combined with relevance. Decision-makers crave content that offers immediate, practical value but reject excessive or unfocused information.“Brands need to learn how to simplify without sacrificing depth,” says Bertocci. “One clear message, explored through a structured lens, is the key to holding the attention of business leaders who are selective about what they consume.”The article warns that brands trying to convey too much risk losing their audience. Instead, companies should focus on developing content that is topic-driven and easy to digest while providing actionable takeaways.Human Centric Group, based in London, has been at the forefront of helping brands adapt to evolving media landscapes by creating human-centric strategies that resonate deeply with audiences. This article is a testament to the agency’s commitment to navigating the complexities of modern marketing and providing clients with meaningful, data-backed insights.For the full article, visit Human Centric Group website

