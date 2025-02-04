Entytle Introduces AI-Powered Quote Agent for Industrial OEMs

Company's third GenAI Agent offering in their mission to automate Aftermarket Operations

The launch of our Quote Agent is a significant milestone in our journey towards an autonomous aftermarket.” — Pooja Dalvi

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entytle is excited to announce the first-ever Aftermarket - Quote Agent, which is Purpose-built for B2B OEMs. Our latest release helps eliminate the error-prone and time-consuming manual efforts common in current workflows. It consumes clean, unified structured and unstructured data and provides a seamless user experience.The Challenges of Aftermarket Sales:Aftermarket parts sales and services are important revenue streams for B2B OEMs. These transactions carry a 150% higher margin compared to new equipment sales (source: Deloitte Report ). However, they come with their own challenges. Unlike new equipment sales, aftermarket teams must navigate multiple generations of machinery—often spanning decades—making it critical to match the right part or service to the correct version of the equipment. Equipment upgrades further complicate this process, requiring precise recommendations to ensure compatibility.Adding to this complexity, most aftermarket inquiries originate via email or phone, with nearly 70% of orders initiated in an unstructured format. This necessitates manual interpretation, retrieval, and response—making the entire process cumbersome, time-consuming, and prone to errors.Quote Agent to the Rescue:Entytle’s Quote Agent utilizes GenAI to seamlessly process incoming requests, regardless of their format. By employing trained AI models, the Agent ensures that the most relevant pieces of information are extracted accurately and efficiently. This process significantly reduces errors and speeds up process times.Once the essential details are captured, the data is integrated with clean and updated Installed Base data. Every quote would now include exact customer details, correct part names, and accurate pricing information, thereby, delivering comprehensive and reliable results.A user-friendly interface streamlines the quote review process, allowing teams to compare recommendations effortlessly and provide feedback for continuous AI model refinement. Over time, this iterative learning drives the system toward a fully autonomous order management solution—one that is faster, smarter, and more efficient.“Our mission at Entytle has always been to empower OEMs with intelligent, data-driven solutions,” said Pooja Dalvi, Sr. Product Manager at Entytle. “The launch of our Quote Agent is a significant milestone in our journey towards an autonomous aftermarket.”Pooja Dalvi will be conducting an exclusive session on "GenAI Driven Parts Quoting: Smarter, Faster Aftermarket" on Feb 13th, 2025. Join the webinar to know how AI-powered agents can streamline quoting, boost accuracy, and supercharge aftermarket productivity. Register Now Entytle's agent framework goes beyond single-purpose solutions, establishing a comprehensive infrastructure that will support multiple specialized AI agents working with both, structured and unstructured data. With strong interest from existing clients and ongoing collaborations with current customers, it is making a significant advancement in industrial aftermarket automation.For more information, contact us at info@entytle.com.About Entytle:Entytle, Inc. provides Installed Base Intelligence solutions to Industrial OEMs. The company’s flagship product, Entytle Insyghts is an Installed Base Intelligence Platform (IBIP) that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient.Entytle’s solutions are deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability.Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, GEA, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com

